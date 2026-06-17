How to Claim Coral’s World Cup Offer

Click the offer link and register a new account if you're a UK or ROI resident aged 18+. Verify your account and make a first deposit of at least £5 using an eligible payment method. Place your first sports bet of £5 or more within 14 days of registering. Ensure your qualifying bet is placed at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) and is not a Specials, Tote, Pools, or Price Boost market. Allow the qualifying bet to settle, noting that cash out is not available on the qualifying wager. Receive 6 x £5 free bets (£30 total) once your qualifying bet has been placed. Use the free bets within 7 days on eligible sportsbook markets: 4 x £5 on any sportsbook market, 1 x £5 on a Football Bet Builder, and 1 x £5 on a Horse Racing Bet Builder.

England vs Croatia Preview

It’s a repeat of the 2018 World Cup semi-final, as England face Croatia at 21:00 on Wednesday night in the Group L opening game.

The game is one of just two group stage matches played between two teams that sit inside the top 12 of the FIFA World Rankings.

England have failed to beat any side inside the top 18 of the FIFA World Rankings under Thomas Tuchel’s leadership, an issue that predates the German’s managerial reign.

Under Gareth Southgate, England enjoyed an era of unprecedented success in major tournaments, reaching two European Championships finals. However, the Three Lions lost four of their five major tournament matches against teams in the top 10 of the FIFA World Rankings.

Playing Croatia on the opening evening of the World Cup offers Tuchel the opportunity to lay down a precedent: that his team will compete with and beat the strongest outfits in international tournaments.

Still, part of Southgate’s success was his ability to manage the group stages. England topped the group in three of Southgate’s four international tournaments, giving his teams a favourable route to the latter stages.

Beating Croatia is imperative to England winning Group L this time around, but there are few metrics that suggest it will be easy. Croatia are competitive against the world’s strongest teams, beating Spain and drawing with Portugal during the 2024-2025 Nations League.

They have since qualified automatically for the World Cup by winning seven of their eight qualifiers, finishing with a goal difference of +22.

Experienced quartet Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, and Ivan Perisic will combine with Jose Gvardiol, Petar Susic, and Martin Baturina to build a team that’s difficult to beat.

But, with England’s abundance of world-class talent, including Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Declan Rice, they’ll still be expected to get the better of their 2018 World Cup foes.

Coral prices an England win at 8/11 (1.73), while Croatia can be backed at 19/5 (4.80).

Coral’s England vs Croatia Offer – How to Claim

Coral England Offer Bet £5 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds 1/2 (1.50) Terms and Conditions 18+ New UK + ROI customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £/€5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stakes not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

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