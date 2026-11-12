England vs Croatia Offer: Get a £50 Free Bets for Three Lions clash

How to Claim Paddy Power’s England vs Croatia Offer

Visit Paddy Power and register a new account using promo code YSKAST. Deposit at least £10 using Pay by Bank, a debit card or Apple Pay. Place a qualifying sports bet worth at least £10. Your qualifying selection must be at minimum odds of EVS (2.0). Allow the qualifying bet to settle. Voided, unsettled or cashed-out bets will not qualify. Once the qualifying bet settles, Paddy Power will award a £50 sports free bet. The £50 free bet is valid for 30 days after being awarded. Free bet stakes are not returned as part of any winnings.

England vs Croatia Preview

England are within touching distance of the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals after responding impressively to their opening defeat against Spain.

Thomas Tuchel's side have won three consecutive group matches, scoring 14 goals across four games and keeping three straight clean sheets. A draw from their remaining fixtures against Croatia and Spain will be enough to secure a top-two finish.

Croatia will need no reminder of their previous meeting. England produced a remarkable 7-0 victory behind closed doors in Rijeka last month, extending their winning run against their recent rivals to four matches. That followed a 4-2 England victory when the nations met at the 2026 World Cup.

Harry Kane could again take centre stage at Wembley. The Ballon d'Or winner is already the joint-highest scorer in this fixture's history, alongside Frank Lampard, with five goals against the Croatians, meaning a sixth goal would put him clear at the top.

The visitors still have attacking threats. Ante Budimir arrives after scoring eight goals in 12 La Liga appearances for Osasuna, while Dinamo Zagreb forward Dion Beljo has registered an impressive 19 combined goals and assists in 11 domestic matches.

Paddy Power’s £50 England vs Croatia Offer - Key Details

Paddy Power Offer Bet £10 Get a £50 Free Bet Bonus Amount £50 sports free bet Min Qualifying Odds EVS (2.0) Terms and Conditions New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet builder on football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get 5x £10 in Free Football Bet Builders. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or Debit Card will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly. 18+. #ad Full T&Cs



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