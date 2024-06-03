England vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Predictions and Betting Tips: Lions roaring at St James Park

Our football betting expert offers his England vs Bosnia & Herzegovina predictions and betting tips ahead of their international friendly on Monday.

England begin their preparations for Euro 2024 on Monday and they are expected to stroll to an easy victory against Bosnia-Herzegovina at St James’ Park.

England vs Bosnia-Herzegovina betting tips

Over 2.5 England goals @ 31/40 with Betano

Cole Palmer to score at any time @ 6/5 with Betano

England to win to nil @ 4/5 with Betano

Three Lions set to make a statement

The last time Bosnia-Herzegovina faced opposition as tough as England they were thrashed 5-0 by Portugal and a similar outcome can be expected at St James’ Park on Monday.

The 74th-ranked national team, captained by 38-year-old Edin Dzeko, have lost four successive games and were beaten 4-1 by Luxembourg in November.

The hosts are winless in three games, but they put three past Italy, Scotland, North Macedonia and Malta last year and will be keen to get their Euro 2024 preparations off to a convincing start.

Gareth Southgate is almost certain to rotate the team before he whittles down his final squad, and those players on the fringes will be even more eager to put in the effort required for a statement win in the north-east.

Back the Three Lions to bag at least three goals against a visiting side who have conceded 13 goals in their last four matches.

England vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Tip 1: Over 2.5 England goals @ 31/40 with Betano

Purple patch to continue for Palmer

Jude Bellingham has been ruled out of this friendly due to playing for Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday and that opens the door for one of the fringe attackers to make an impression on Gareth Southgate.

Cole Palmer, who scored 22 Premier League goals in his first season at Chelsea, could fill the void and he could be one of the stars of the show.

Bellingham, operating just behind the lone striker, has scored in two of his last four England appearances in this role and Southgate is likely to keep his tactics similar, which could provide the free-scoring Palmer with a few opportunities.

England vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Tip 2: Cole Palmer to score at any time @ 6/5 with Betano

Hosts can claim a shutout

England have conceded in their last three games, but they held Brazil at bay for 80 minutes and should be able to keep a clean sheet against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The visitors have scored in three of their last four games, but two of those have been own goals and the other was a 90th-minute consolation strike in a 4-1 hammering in Luxembourg.

Bosnia-Herzegovina have failed to score in five of their last ten games and 43 per cent of the seven goals they have scored in this period have been own goals.

England vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Tip 3: England to win to nil @ 4/5 with Betano