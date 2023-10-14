England vs Australia Predictions and Betting Tips: 6/1 Tip for International Friendly

Our football betting expert offers his England vs Australia predictions and betting tips in the lead-up to their less than friendly at Wembley.

England are looking for a positive result in performance as they prepare for Tuesday’s Euro 2024 qualifier at home to Italy, while Australia hope to remind everybody of the qualities they showed when reaching the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup.

England vs Australia Betting Tips

England to win 3-0 @ 6/1 with bet365

Jude Bellingham to score anytime @ 5/2 with bet365

Keanu Baccus to be carded @ 21/10 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Australia could be brushed aside

Australia caught the eye with a gutsy run to the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup but their battling qualities may not be enough to avoid a heavy loss to England at Wembley.

The Socceroos have not lost by more than two goals since a 4-1 reverse to France in their 2022 World Cup opener.

They were unable to cope with the French and a similar tale could unfold against England, who are overpriced 6/1 shots to register a 3-0 victory.

England went just one stage further than Australia at Qatar 2022 before succumbing to a 2-1 defeat against France.

However, the Three Lions were quick to recover from the disappointment and have done the heavy lifting in Euro 2024 qualifying by taking 13 points from a possible 15.

Gareth Southgate’s side have notched 16 goals in five qualifiers and their free-scoring continued last month with a 3-1 friendly success away to Scotland.

Scoring three goals against the Scots, who had conceded just one goal in five Euro 2024 qualifiers, was an example of England’s offensive quality.

And the Three Lions are likely to be just as effective against Australia, who have not kept a clean sheet in five attempts.

Australia scored in each of their four World Cup fixtures but they take on England without influential Middlesbrough winger Riley McGree, who is sidelined with a foot injury.

Graham Arnold’s side are going to have their hands full attempting to keep the scoreline respectable and they might struggle to make much of an impact at the other end.

Bellingham brilliance is set to continue

Jude Bellingham was one of England’s top performers at the World Cup but he has made further strides in 2023 and should be one of their main goal threats against Australia.

Thanks to his multiple attributes, Bellingham is a player who can be deployed in multiple positions.

However, his offensive qualities have stood out for Real Madrid where he has scored ten goals in ten appearances.

Bellingham was also on target for his country in England’s 3-1 success away to Scotland and he looks an attractive 5/2 wager to score against the Socceroos.

Baccus could be booked

Australia will be doing their utmost to break up the flow of England attacks but they run the risk of racking up a high yellow card count.

Midfielders Jackson Irvine and Keanu Baccus have crucial roles to play and Baccus looks the more likely to get on the wrong side of referee Stephanie Frappart, who will become the first female to officiate an mens’ international match at Wembley.

Baccus has been carded four times in just eight Scottish Premiership appearances for St Mirren and he appeals at 21/10 to enter Frappart’s notebook.

