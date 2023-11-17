England v Malta Predictions and Betting Tips: 5/1 Palmer can take sizzling club form on to the international stage

Our football betting expert offers his England vs Malta predictions and betting tips ahead of their 2024 Euro qualifier clash on Friday night.

England have already qualified for the European Championships next summer, having beaten Italy last month, but the Three Lions are keen to secure another three points at Wembley.

Opponents Malta are bottom of the group, having lost all seven of their matches in this section so far, and this should be a walk in the park for Gareth Southgate’s side.

England vs Malta Betting Tips

England to win 5-0 @ 5/1 with bet365

Cole Palmer to score first @ 5/1 with bet365

Jarrod Bowen to score last @ 9/2 with bet365

England have reasons to focus

England boss Southgate knows that he must make sure his team keep their concentration levels high to the end of the qualifying campaign. The Three Lions guaranteed progression to the main tournament by beating Italy, but it is important that they end up in Pot One when the main draw for Germany is made.

England must be one of the top five points scorers in qualification to gain access to Pot One. Taking four points from their remaining two fixtures would get the job done. North Macedonia will be England's final opponents.

Expect England to get Malta beaten early on a cool, calm night in London. Perhaps three first-half goals can be followed by two after the break for a 5-0 success.

England vs Malta Tip 1: England to win 5-0 @ 5/1 with bet365

Chelsea star riding crest of wave

Cole Palmer has seen his career take off in the last few weeks – his transfer from Manchester City to Chelsea already turning into a huge success – and the in-form Blues forward may be given a critical role at Wembley.

With Jude Bellingham and James Maddison out injured, a chance has presented itself in the heart of the England midfield, and Southgate may opt to give Palmer a first cap. The 21-year-old has played for England at Under-21 level, scoring five times, and appears ready for the step up.

Palmer has excelled in some high-pressure situations for his club recently, proving himself an old head on young shoulders, and this seems the perfect opportunity for Southgate to test the buzzing Chelsea man at Wembley.

England vs Malta Tip 2: Cole Palmer to score first @ 5/1 with bet365

Hammers striker may be super sub

There will probably be a flurry of late substitutions in this match – England have an abundance of attacking options – and West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen will have high hopes of getting another cap for his country.

Bowen has scored eight Premier League goals in 12 appearances for West Ham this season and the 26-year-old seems worth chancing in the last-goalscorer market for the Malta match.

The pace of Bowen would be effective late in the game as the Maltese defenders tire.

England vs Malta Tip 3: Jarrod Bowen to score last @ 9/2 with bet365