Is it Time to Back In-Form Eintracht Frankfurt to Win Without Bayern?

The gap at the top of the Bundesliga has narrowed to four points after Bayern's draw in Der Klassiker and Frankfurt’s away win to Heidenheim.

Frankfurt are three points ahead of defending champions Bayer Leverkusen and six clear of fifth-placed Borussia Dortmund.

The last time Frankfurt finished in the top four of the Bundesliga was in the 1992-93 season, but they are now a short price to end that drought.

Maintaining Form

Seven wins across all competitions have put Eintracht Frankfurt in a strong position in the Bundesliga. Bayer Leverkusen are struggling with an injury crisis, with Victor Boniface, Nordi Mukiele, and Jonas Hofmann among the sidelined players. Borussia Dortmund have been very inconsistent throughout the season, while RB Leipzig have only taken one of the last 12 points available in the league.

Freiburg, who boast impressive expected numbers, are six points behind Frankfurt. Meanwhile, Stuttgart have been unable to replicate their remarkable 2023-24 campaign.

Dortmund and Leverkusen are the only teams to have beaten Frankfurt this season. Dino Toppmöller’s side drew at home with Bayern and won at Stuttgart.

A strong start to the season can sometimes be attributed to a favourable schedule, and Frankfurt have played most of their closest rivals. They still have upcoming fixtures against Leipzig in both the DFB-Pokal and Bundesliga before the winter break, but there couldn’t be a better time to face Die Roten Bullen, who have failed to win their last six across all competitions.

The rest of their upcoming schedule sees them host Augsburg and Mainz before going away to St. Pauli when the season resumes in 2025.

Challenges To Come

Naturally, tougher fixtures lie ahead. Frankfurt’s credentials may be tested in January with home matches against Freiburg and Dortmund. However, if their current form continues through the more winnable matches in December and early January, they could already have a buffer by then.

Notably, both of those fixtures are at Waldstadion, where Frankfurt have earned 13 points from five league matches at home. In contrast, Dortmund have only managed one point from five away matches, while Freiburg have lost by multiple goals away to Bayern, Leipzig, and Dortmund.

In late January and early February, Frankfurt will take on struggling Hoffenheim and host Wolfsburg. Although the schedule could be tight due to their Europa League commitments, their strong form in the competition should secure their place in the knockout rounds by then. The Bundesliga, however, will likely remain their main focus.

Although Frankfurt are only fifth in expected goal difference per 90, according to FB Reference, their numbers are bound to increase in the coming weeks. They are ahead of Leipzig and Dortmund, two of their main competitors for a top-four spot.

With Omar Marmoush and Hugo Ekitike, Frankfurt have two of the Bundesliga’s top five players in expected goals plus expected assists per 90 minutes. Unlike Leverkusen, they aren’t facing major injury problems.

While it’s hard to picture Frankfurt winning the title, especially after Harry Kane’s hamstring injury at the weekend, the “winner without Bayern” market is certainly appealing. Die Adler are well-positioned to continue their current streak. Backing Toppmöller to lead his side to their first top-four finish in over three decades is worth backing at the current price – those odds are only going to shorten through the remainder of 2024.