Egypt vs Ghana Predictions and Betting Tips: Salah backed at above evens in AFCON Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Egypt vs Ghana predictions and betting tips, ahead of their second AFCON group game this Thursday at 20:00.

Neither Egypt nor Ghana’s AFCON got off to the start they would have wanted, yet they have a chance to make up for these missed points this Thursday. The match is slated for 20:00 as the cooler African nights should bring with it a more competitive clash.

Egypt vs Ghana Betting Tips

Over 2 Goals @17/10 with bet365

Mo Salah to commit 0.5 Fouls @11/10 with bet365

Mostafa Mohamed 1.5+ Shots on Target @5/2 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Disappointment was the story of their first group games, the Pharaohs drawing with Mozambique, only courtesy of a last-minute Salah penalty. The Black Stars meanwhile lost to the tiny island nation of Cape Verde, as abysmal defending cost them.

Because of these equally poor performances picking a winner is difficult, yet we have found some gems hidden in the game.

Overflowing with goals on the coast

The two sides are set to meet in the coastal town of Abidjan, and goals look likely to occur, as neither has proven to be particularly staunch at the back, looking instead to outscore their opponents.

Egypt’s game with Mozambique finished 2-2, enough to cover the line as it marked the highest-scoring clash in the tournament to this point.

Ghana, whilst woeful, in their loss to Cape Verde, also managed to cover the line with this finishing 2-1 to the Cape Verdeans.

This penchant for goals looks likely to follow them into the game, particularly with the lopsided nature of Egypt's side.

The Pharaohs will look to set the tone of the game, possessing a phenomenal attack, of course with Salah, yet an awful defence, without a single member of the back four playing in Europe.

They could therefore both score and concede in abundance, this only helping with the over two goals line, which considering the recent results for these two seems a touch low.

Four of the Ghanaian's last six games have seen this line land also, only further increasing the likelihood of a high-scoring game,

Egypt vs Ghana Tip 1: Over 2 Goals @17/10 with bet365

Salah's Frustrations shining through

Despite netting to secure a point against Mozambique, Salah was visibly frustrated all game long and may end up bringing this into the game against Ghana.

This culminated in the usually cool-headed winger fouling a member of the Mozambique side as he tracked back to help out the lacklustre defence.

The Egyptian kit may force Salah to wear his heart out on his sleeve, as the captain's armband no doubt weighs heavily also.

With players looking to him for inspiration, he may be forced to help out at the back more than he normally does and, with few defensive skills, be drawn into some fouls.

Egypt vs Ghana Tip 2: Mo Salah to commit 0.5 Fouls @11/10 with bet365

Another Mohamed on target

Mo Salah is generally the culprit for shots on target for Egypt, yet the Ghanaians will no doubt recognise this threat and attempt to mark him out of the game, perhaps giving the talented Mostafa Mohamed ample opportunity to target the goal himself.

This was the story of the Mozambique game for the Pharaohs. Salah only registering one shot on target, this being a penalty. Mostafa meanwhile had three shots on target, as well as earning the penalty.

Most, if not all, of Ghana’s focus, will likely be on Salah, allowing Mostafa perhaps to come free and be able to test the keeper himself, and at well above evens looks great value for this.

Egypt vs Ghana Tip 3: Mostafa Mohamed 1.5+ Shots on Target @5/2 with bet365