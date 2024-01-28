Egypt vs Democratic Republic of Congo Predictions and Betting Tips: Trio of Egypt Tips on AFCON Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Egypt vs Democratic Republic of Congo predictions and betting tips ahead of their AFCON round of 16 clash.

Despite having one of the so-called best players in the world in Mohamed Salah, Egypt scraped their way through the group stages, only managing to secure three draws. The story was the same for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), yet their pedigree is far lower than that of the Pharaohs.

Egypt vs Democratic Republic of Congo Betting Tips

Salah, much to the delight of the rest of the continent, went down with a hamstring injury in the last game and looks to be in doubt for this first knockout game.

Yet the Liverpool man has only contributed one goal and assist to the side, as his presence may not be as valuable as some think.

Both teams possess talent who ply their trade in the top five European leagues, but the majority of the sides do not, many hailing from either their own domestic or lesser leagues around the world.

Pharaohs rising from the dead

It has been a group stage to forget for Egypt, being one of the pre-tournament favourites, they were held to draws by the likes of Ghana, Mozambique and the tiny island nation of Cape Verde.

They should however be looking to get back to winning ways against the DRC who haven’t won a game in that eight times of asking.

The Congolese have also only managed to score two goals in the tournament, whilst the Egyptians have six to their name.

In scoring alone the Pharaohs should outclass their opponents, yet they are also on a five-game unbeaten streak, having won five of their last ten games against African opposition.

Salah being missing is not the blow that many may perceive him to be, with him only having contributed to two of the goals, one being a penalty that someone else won for him.

Egypt have proven their ability to win against continental opponents and the loss of Salah shouldn't impinge on their ability to progress to the next round.

Egypt vs Democratic Republic of Congo Tip 1: Egypt to Win @11/8 with bet365

Goals remain a constant fixture

Despite their lacklustre results to this point, one thing that the Egyptians cannot be accused of is their lack of goals.

Every single game at the tournament the Pharaohs have scored two goals exactly. This has been enough to cover the over-goal line in every match, and this should prove no different.

Whilst the DRC have kept it tight in their games, they have yet to come up against a side that has such proven goal-scoring ability, even having played Morocco, who prefer to grind their opponents down, rather than score big.

The goals have continued to flow for the Egyptians all tournament long, and this looks set to continue.

Egypt vs Democratic Republic of Congo Tip 2: Over 1 Egypt Goal @2/1 with bet365

Trézéguet taking aim

Mahmoud Trézéguet has made up the front three of himself, Salah and Mustafa Mohamed for Egypt this tournament and, with the Liverpudlians' injury, may well have to step up and shoulder the burden of shots in this game.

Something he hasn’t shied away from so far, averaging a whopping 4.1 shots per 90 so far, and with him just needing to have two or more, this line looks to be well in hand.

These shots can miss, be blocked, hit the target, or even sail in the back of the net, it doesn’t matter so long as they are attempted.

He will likely see more of the ball with Salah out, as his shot-happy nature bodes well for us.

Egypt vs Democratic Republic of Congo Tip 3: Mahmoud Trézéguet 1.5+ Shots @11/8 with bet365