EFL Expectations: Four Best Value Outright EFL Bets ahead of 2024/25 Season Start

The new EFL season gets underway on Friday night, and our expert has picked out four value outright bets from across the three divisions to follow.

Whether it is backing a team to win the title, secure promotion, make the play-offs or suffer relegation, there are plenty of outright markets to get your teeth into from across the Championship and Leagues One and Two.

Last season's beaten play-off finalists Leeds are the favourites to lift the Championship title and Birmingham are being tipped to top the the charts in League One, while Chesterfield, MK Dons and Gillingham are among the frontrunners in a competitive looking League Two.

EFL Outright Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Luton to be promoted - 3/1

Luton won plenty of admirers during their brief stay in the Premier League, playing an attacking brand of football that saw them punch above their weight on numerous occasions but ultimately fall short in their quest for survival.

Relegation had always been factored in as a distinct possibility by the Hatters hierarchy, and with Rob Edwards still in the dugout, they will feel they have a stronger chance than most of bouncing back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Continuity could be key for Luton, who have not only kept Edwards - the man that led them to the Premier League in 2023 - in charge, but also the baulk of their squad, notably forwards Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo, as well as creative wing-back Alfie Doughty.

With Leeds and Burnley ahead of them in the promotion betting, Luton offer plenty of value at 3/1 to secure an instant return to the top flight.

Swansea to be relegated - 5/1

Not many people have mentioned Swansea in terms of suffering relegation from the Championship, but the Welsh club are heading into the new season with a threadbare squad following numerous departures over the summer, while the players that have come in lack EFL experience.

Head coach Luke Williams didn't pull up any trees following his January arrival from Notts County, and in a competitive division, the Swans could be pulled into a relegation battle.

Swansea haven't played below the top two tiers since 2008, but they are in danger of heading down to League One this time around.

Shrewsbury to be relegated - 6/5

After finishing as the lowest scorers in the EFL last season, the last thing Shrewsbury needed was to lose top scorer Daniel Udoh to League One rivals Wycombe.

The Shrews finished just four points above the drop zone last season and won only four of 18 games following Paul Hurst's return as head coach in January.

After finishing in the bottom half in five of the last six seasons and having seemingly not fixed their goalscoring issues, Shrewsbury look like a side heading towards relegation.

Port Vale to win League Two - 11/1

Port Vale were relegated with something of a whimper last season, winning just two of their final 23 league matches, but they have kept faith with manager Darren Moore, who has seemingly recruited well.

The likes of Ronan Curtis, George Byers and Jayden Stockley have all arrived at Vale Park and will provide plenty of higher-level experience and quality.

In an open-looking promotion race in League Two, Port Vale could prove the cream of the crop, provided they can quickly shake off any lingering hangovers from last season.