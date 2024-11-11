easyBet UK: All you need to know about easyBet following launch of UK betting site

easyBet are one of the newest betting sites to join the online UK betting scene following their launch in October 2024, with our expert here to offer a rundown of everything you need to know about easyBet and who they are following this.

Who are easyBet: A Brief History

easyBet are the latest venture from the ‘easy’ group, owned by Stelios Haji-Ioannou, with easyBet joining the likes of easyJet, easyHotel and easyBus, as well as many others.

The UK isn’t the first country easyBet went live in, as they opened their doors in South Africa back in 2023 and have become an established exchange site in ZA since then.

easyBet joined the UK betting scene in October 2024 following their launch, as they joined the likes of Smarkets and Betfair as being one of a handful of exchange betting sites available in the UK.

They’re partnered with Matchbook, a brand that’s been live in the UK since 2004, with easyBet only being available via desktop for now until their mobile app goes live during 2025.

What countries are easyBet live in?

Given how new easyBet are to the betting scene, it shouldn’t be a surprise to hear that they’re yet to broaden their horizons and launch in countries from across the globe.

They’re currently only live in the following countries:

UK

Ireland

South Africa

easyBet Exchange Explained

However, given how ambitious the ‘easy’ group have proven to be over the years, we’re expecting to see them launch in countries all over the world in the coming months and years.

As already stated, easyBet partnered with Matchbook, a betting exchange site that’s been active in the UK for 20 years now.

This means that when betting with them, users are going to get the best and most competitive odds around as exchanges see players bet against each other on all markets.

In addition, they allow users to ask for bettor odds if they’re wishing to get a different price to ones currently on offer, allowing more flexibility when it comes to betting with easyBet.

Their betting site looks slightly different when compared to the likes of Paddy Power, Skybet and William Hill given they’re not a sportsbook, with users only able to bet for or against each market that easyBet have on offer, with these called ‘back’ and ‘lay’ markets respectively.

This does mean that the liquidity in each market is shared across both Matchbook and easyBet, which given how recently easyBet launched, can be seen as a good thing, as the small number of players they have so far won’t affect how much liability is available on each market.

The fact that easyBet is an exchange will mean that they take 2% commission on your net profits for any winnings bets.

This commission amount isn’t stated via their site, however given they’re partnered with Matchbook, who also charge 2% commission on winning bets, we can assume this is what easyBet will be running with.

Given Matchbook’s promotions in the past, we can assume that easyBet will be running a 0% commission sign-up offer in the future, thus if you’re planning on using them for the foreseeable, it might be worth waiting until that becomes available.

What is the easyBet sign up offer?

easyBet’s sign up offer allows new players to claim £20 in free bets from a £20 stake at sign-up, with users then required to use these free bets on a selection of markets that easyBet have to offer.

Users will need to enter code EB20 when creating their account in order to get involved, whilst they’ll also need to stake two £10 bets on any markets priced at 1/1 or higher.

easyBet FAQs

How long have easyBet been live in the UK?

easyBet first launched in October 2024 and thus have been live for around a month, with this making them one of, if not the, newest betting site on the UK scene.

When will easyBet’s app go live?

Given easyBet’s betting app is live in South Africa, we can assume it won’t be too long before the app goes live in the UK, with 2025 a good estimate as to when this app will be available for UK players.

Should I use easyBet over other exchanges?

With easyBet partnering with Matchbook, you’ll struggle to find differences between the two sites when betting, however their interface proves to be easier to navigate than the likes of Smarkets and Betfair.

Given this, easyBet proves to be a good alternative to the aforementioned brands, especially for those that struggle to find their way around both Smarkets and Betfair’s sites.