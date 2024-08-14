Early Days for EFL: Five things we learnt from last weekend's EFL action

The first week of the 2024/25 EFL season is done, and after months of waiting for a ball to be kicked at, the action did not disappoint.

Sheffield Wednesday are the early pace-setters in the Championship after a resounding 4-0 win over Plymouth, while Huddersfield Town and Doncaster Rovers sit atop of Leagues One and Two after the opening round.

There has already been drama aplenty and we take a look at some of the storylines to come out of the first round of fixtures in the EFL.

Favourites will not have it all their own way

Leeds United and Birmingham City headed into the new season as title favourites in the Championship and League One respectively, but neither side made a winning start to term.

Both squads look well equipped to win their respective division but the pair were handed wake-up calls on the opening weekend.

Leeds were held to a 3-3 draw by Portsmouth at Elland Road while Reading secured a 1-1 draw against the Blues.

Both the second and third tiers are notoriously hard to get out of, so the title favourites will need to learn their lessons quickly.

Leeds odds have gone out from near evens to 3/1 in recent hours, as the bookmaker react to a rather poor showing, whilst Birmingham’s have held favourite status at 15/8, but this could slip in the coming days.

Rooney has his work cut out

Plymouth turned to Wayne Rooney in the summer in a bid to improve their fortunes but Argyle's opening performance at Sheffield Wednesday was alarming to say the least.

The Pilgrims looked like they headed to Hillsborough without a plan as they failed to do even the basics correctly in Sunday's disastrous 4-0 defeat.

Rooney's side are 7/4 to be relegated this season and Argyle fans will hope their calamitous opening-weekend showing was merely one poor day at the office.

Football takes no prisoners

Nothing comes as a surprise anymore in football, but Ryan Lowe's departure from Preston after one game seems a little premature.

The 45-year-old left Deepdale by mutual consent on Monday, just days after their 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United on Friday.

Preston have an EFL Cup tie against Sunderland to prepare for in midweek and they will now have to find a new manager after spending the summer working under Lowe.

Preston weren’t performing too poorly in the top 6 finish markets, yet since this sacking the odds have flown out to 10/1.

Of course the squad stays the same and a new manager bounce could turn this around in seconds, so now could be a good time to jump on it.

Wrexham's fairytale continues

Wrexham enjoyed their first taste of third-tier football in 19 years as the Red Dragons beat Wycombe Wanderers 3-2 on Saturday.

Just over 13,000 fans, including Wrexham's Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, packed into the Racecourse Ground to witness their victory on the opening weekend.

Phil Parkinson's side will just want to be competitive this season after back-to-back promotions, but after another summer of investment they are 12/1 to win the League One title.

Play-off heartache motivating Doncaster

Doncaster were left stunned last season when they were beaten by Crewe in the play-off semi-finals on penalties.

But Rovers appear to have moved on quickly judged by their resounding 4-1 home win over Accrington on Saturday afternoon.

Donny are one of three teams, alongside Gillingham and MK Dons, chalked up as 7/1 shots to win the League Two crown this season. And while play-off defeats can often disrupt teams, the omens look good for Rovers.