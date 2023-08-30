Doncaster vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips: Toffees Tipped in EFL Clash

Our football betting expert gives his Doncaster vs Everton predictions and betting tips as Rovers host the Toffees in the EFL Cup.

Nothing is going right for Doncaster Rovers in League Two but they have a chance to transform their season by toppling mighty Everton in round two of the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Doncaster vs Everton Betting Tips

Half Time/Full Time - Everton/Everton @1/1 with bet365

No goal after 79:59 @5/6 with bet365

Neal Maupay over 1.5 shots on target @11/8 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of p[ublishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

For Everton, this is a thankless task. Without a goal or a point in three Premier League outings and bottom of the table, the Toffees will be desperate for a win.

Take Toffees to make Premier League class tell

It has been a truly shocking start to the season for both these clubs as they prepare to meet at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Doncaster are bottom of League Two with just a point to their name, yet they remarkably managed to win 2-1 at Championship club Hull in the previous round of the League Cup.

As for Everton, they have played three, lost three and are yet to score a single goal.

They are bottom of the Premier League and while that won't be changing on Wednesday night, this is a golden opportunity to offset some of the doom and gloom around Goodison Park and chalk up a confidence-boosting win.

Sean Dyche doesn't have too many options in attack but even Neal Maupay, much maligned at top-flight level, should be a handful for Doncaster, while 19-year-old Youssef Chermiti comes with a big reputation from Sporting Lisbon.

These are Premier League players who can prove it against League Two opposition and it may well pay to back the Toffees to get the job done early by backing Everton–Everton in the Half Time/Full Time market.

Doncaster vs Everton Tip 1: Everton/Everton @1/1 with bet365

No late drama at the Eco-Power

Everton have suffered a pair of 1-0 home defeats at the hands of Fulham and Wolves and were thumped 4-0 at Aston Villa.

However, of those six goals only Sasa Kalajdzic's winner for Wolves on Saturday came after the 80th minute.

There have been 19 goals in the six matches Doncaster have played this term with just two scored after the same stage.

Everton have the quality to make this incident-free in the final ten minutes so have a bet on there being no goals scored after 79:59 on the clock.

Doncaster vs Everton Tip 2: No goal after 79:59 @5/6 with bet365

Have mercy on Maupay by backing him for an accurate night

It's safe to say Neal Maupay's decision to swap Brighton for Everton a year ago hasn't paid off.

The Frenchman, prolific for Brest, Brentford and the Seagulls, has managed just one goal in 12 months on Merseyside and that was way back last September.

He started Everton's first game this season against Fulham, came off the bench against Aston Villa but didn't even remove his tracksuit in the weekend loss to Wolves.

With Dyche short of fit forwards he will need to rely on Maupay at Doncaster and it may pay to back him to show his teeth.

Maupay had four shots against Fulham - three of which were on target - and while he didn't score, he showed he is still lively around the box.

He will surely manage a couple of efforts on target against a suspected Donny defence.

Doncaster vs Everton Tip 3: Neal Maupay over 1.5 shots on target @11/8 with bet365