Our football expert offers his best Doncaster vs Crystal Palace betting tips and predictions ahead of their FA Cup fourth-round clash this Monday.

Doncaster Rovers are the lowest ranked team left in the FA Cup but their run looks set to come to an end on Monday night when they face a Crystal Palace side that have finally found their form in the Premier League after a slow start to the campaign.

Doncaster vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Crystal Palace-Crystal Palace - Half-time/Full-time result @ 4/5 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals and both teams to score - No - @ 15/8 with bet365

Eberechi Eze anytime goalscorer @ 9/5 with bet365

Palace to take early control

Crystal Palace made a surprisingly slow start to the season despite finishing last term strongly following the appointment of Oliver Glasner, failing to win any of their opening eight league games and seemingly being destined for a relegation battle.

However, the Eagles have had fewer problems in the knockout competitions and are now in fine form, particularly on the road, and the Eco-Power Stadium will hold no fears for a team that has won on each of their last three trips in the Premier League.

Rovers had found their form to start to pressurise Walsall at the top of League Two but were hammered 5-2 at Chesterfield last time out, casting doubt over their ability to threaten a major upset.

While Grant McCann's men pulled off a shock by dispatching Hull City on penalties in the third round, they needed extra-time to beat seventh-tier Kettering previously - and Palace are levels above that beaten pair.

The Eagles saw off Stockport County 1-0 in their third-round clash and that followed what has been a common trend for them in cup competitions so far, early goals and half-time leads.

Palace have scored first in all of their cup games and held a half-time lead in four, with the exception being a 1-1 at the break at Aston Villa, while they were leading Arsenal at the interval at the Emirates before fading in the second half.

Doncaster represents a step or two down the ladder and with Glasner having named strong teams in the cups so far, Palace can enjoy a similar passage on Tuesday.

Doncaster Rovers vs Crystal Palace Bet 1: Crystal Palace-Crystal Palace - Half-time/Full-time result @ 4/5 with bet365

Solid Eagles can keep it clean

The summer departure of Joachim Andersen would have played a big part in Palace's early-season struggles but their recent success has been built on defensive strength.

Glasner's side have conceded just three goals in eight games in all competitions since Christmas, while they have kept four clean sheets in their last five, three of which came on their travels while the other came in this competition.

Doncaster may have scored in each of their last nine games but Palace are a different beast and they may not have the class to threaten.

Palace have won their last three away games 2-0, while that was also the score the last time these two sides met in this competition in 2019, and that may be worth a correct score play.

Doncaster Rovers vs Crystal Palace Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals and both teams to score - No @ 15/8 with bet365

Eze can make another Cup impact

It is no surprise to see Jean-Philippe Mateta top of the goalscoring markets, given his success since Glasner took charge, but it may be worth siding with a player who has made a regular impact in the knockout competitions.

Eberechi Eze has only scored five goals in 25 appearances this season but he has netted three in five in the cups, which includes the winner against Stockport in the last round, and he can make his mark again.

Doncaster Rovers vs Crystal Palace Bet 3: Eberechi Eze anytime goalscorer @ 8/5 with bet365