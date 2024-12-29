Get three Derby vs Leeds predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Sunday's 17:45 Championship clash (29/12/2024).

Leeds' effort to get back in the Premier League this season remains on track and they head to Pride Park on a five-match unbeaten run which began with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Derby at Elland Road three weeks ago.

Derby vs Leeds Betting Tips

Leeds to Win @ 3/5

Leeds to win 2-1 correct score @ 15/2

Daniel James anytime goalscorer @ 5/2

Whites can keep up promotion push

Derby and Leeds have both played 23 league games this season and the second half of their Championship campaigns begins with their second meeting in three weeks.

Leeds won that first encounter 2-0 with goals from defenders Joe Rodon and Max Wober within five minutes of each other at the end of the first half.

Promoted Derby could not get a foothold in the game, having only 37 per cent possession and losing the corner count 10-2, while their expected goals figure from their two shots in the match was just 0.08.

The change of venue to Pride Park should make for a more competitive contest as six of Derby's seven league wins have come at home.

Leeds have been solid on the road but, while they have lost just two of their first 11 league away games, they have won only four.

Even so, the difference in quality between the teams was evident in their first meeting and while Derby have boosted their chances of staying clear of the relegation battle with two wins in their last three games, they could find this test too tough.

Derby vs Leeds Tip 1: Leeds to Win

Hosts could make their mark this time

Derby never remotely threatened a goal in the teams' first meeting but they have a better chance of getting on the scoresheet at home.

The Rams have scored six goals in their last two games at Pride Park - against Portsmouth and West Brom - and, while they failed to win their previous four home league fixtures, they did at least score each time in losses to Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea and draws against Plymouth and Hull.

The Whites are far less prolific on the road than at home, scoring 14 away goals compared to 29 at Elland Road, and a 2-1 scoreline, the same by which Derby's two most recent home defeats arrived, looks a decent correct-score option.

Derby vs Leeds Tip 2: Leeds to win 2-1 correct score

Pace of James a worry for Rams

Derby manager Paul Warne observed that "every single one of their players was quicker than ours" after his team's 2-0 defeat in Leeds and that doesn't bode well for the Rams in Sunday's match.

Former Manchester United winger Daniel James has more pace than most Championship players and therefore looks a candidate to find the net against the Rams.

The Wales winger has scored five goals this season, including three in his last seven appearances, against Luton, Middlesbrough and Oxford, so he should be in confident mood as the Whites look to protect their narrow lead at the top of the table.

Derby vs Leeds Tip 3: Daniel James anytime goalscorer