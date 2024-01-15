Derby vs Burton Predictions and Betting Tips: Rampaging Rams look hard to stop

Our football betting expert offers his Derby vs Burton predictions and betting tips, as the two meet this Monday at 20:00 in the League One.

Derby are on the charge in League One, winning nine of their last 11 matches, and the Rams are hot favourites to defeat local rivals Burton on Monday night.

Derby vs Burton Betting Tips

Derby to win 3-0 @ 7/1 with bet365

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing anytime goalscorer @ 2/1 with bet365

Goal scored after 76:59 @ 5/6 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

The Brewers have a poor record against the stronger sides in the division and they will be desperate to upset the odds in the 8pm kick-off at Pride Park.

Promotion contenders should extend hot streak

Derby beat Burton 3-0 at the Pirelli Stadium in August and that correct score looks a tempting bet in Monday's return fixture.

Burton have struggled to lay a glove on League One's promotion contenders this season, losing to nil in all six of their away games against teams in the top ten.

They lost 2-0 at home to Portsmouth at the end of November and 3-0 away to Oxford shortly before Christmas, while their last two league victories were both by a 1-0 scoreline.

The Brewers have found the net only six times in their last 12 matches, suggesting that Derby should be able to shut out their visitors, and the hosts will also be confident of breaching the Burton defence.

Paul Warne's men have scored three or more goals in six of their last 11 league matches, including 3-0 wins over Barnsley and Leyton Orient, and correct-score punters should focus on a wide-margin home victory.

Derby vs Burton Tip 1: Derby to win 3-0 @ 7/1 with bet365

Derby winger has an eye for goal

Derby are likely to be missing injured forwards Martyn Waghorn and Conor Washington, but 11-goal top scorer James Collins is fit to lead the line and winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is also enjoying a prolific season.

Mendez-Laing has claimed seven assists in 24 League One starts, but more recently he has been converting chances as well as creating them.

He has scored six times in his last 13 appearances for the Rams and is getting into some dangerous positions on a regular basis.

The 31-year-old had seven shots in the win at Fleetwood last time out and four against promotion rivals Oxford in his final game of 2023 and he should cause problems for the Burton rearguard.

Derby vs Burton Tip 2: Nathaniel Mendez-Laing anytime goalscorer @ 2/1 with bet365

Hosts set for another strong finish

Warne's Derby side will not panic if it takes a while to break down Burton as they have been finishing matches strongly all season long.

The Rams have scored 15 goals in the 76th minute or later in 2023-24 and two of their three goals in August's away win at Burton came in the 78th and 84th minutes.

A goal to be scored after 76:59 on the clock has been a winning bet in six of Derby's last nine league matches and two of the other three featured 77th-minute goals for the Rams.

Derby vs Burton Tip 3: Goal scored after 76:59 @ 5/6 with bet365