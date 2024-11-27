Get three Derby vs Swansea predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before Wednesday’s 20:00 Championship clash (27/11/2024).

Just a single point separates Derby from Swansea which suggests this mid-table clash might be a tight affair.

Derby v Swansea Betting Tips

Draw @ 12/5 with bet365

Ebou Adams Over 0.5 Shots on Target @ 2/1 with bet365

Swansea Under 5.5 Corners @ 4/6 with bet365

Swans to revert to type in Pride Park stalemate

Swansea were involved in an uncharacteristic seven-goal thriller at the weekend but normal service should be resumed at Derby where a low-scoring draw is forecast.

The Swans' 4-3 home defeat by Leeds was the first time they had been involved in a game this season featuring over three goals. In fact ten of their first 16 Championship matches had yielded no more than one goal.

Luke Williams' men keep the ball better than any side other than Leeds, they are defensively sound but lack much of a cutting edge, hence the idea that their trip to Pride Park will end all square.

Derby have scored 20 goals this season, six more than Swansea, and do all their best work at home where they have picked up 14 of their 20 points.

But they are on a run of five draws in their last seven matches, all of which were 1-1 scorelines, and they have won just two of their last 11.

Derby and Swansea are in a gaggle of teams who are averaging under 11 shots per game and that seems like a recipe for a close-fought contest.

Adams has the eye to test visitors' keeper

Derby average over five shots per game more at home than away so Swans' keeper Laurence Vigouroux may well have to earn his keep at Pride Park.

Fresh from conceding four against Leeds on Sunday, Vigouroux will have been warned of the threat carried by Swans' old boy Jerry Yates.

Although Derby carve out chances from all directions with central midfielder Ebou Adams topping their shot-taking charts with 22, ten from range and seven on target.

Adams is 2/1 to muster at least one effort on target and given the Gambian's eye from distance it's hard to ignore that price.

Rams can keep corner count down

There looks to be some value in getting with Swansea to clock up under six corners.

The statistics are marginally in favour with the Welsh side averaging 5.2 corners per game and Derby conceding 5.4.

And in the last two Championship matches, admittedly away at Burnley and at home to Leeds, they managed to win just a solitary corner in each.

Yet in the 4-3 home loss to Leeds, Luke Williams' men had 57% possession but still translated that into only one corner.

