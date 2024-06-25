Denmark vs Serbia Predictions and Betting Tips: Denmark Deadly in Crucial Clash

Our football betting expert offers up his three best Denmark vs Serbia predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge Euro 2024 clash on Tuesday.

A win over Serbia would guarantee Denmark a spot in the Euro 2024 knockout rounds and they should be able to get the three points they need when they meet in Munich.

Denmark vs Serbia Betting Tips

Denmark to win @ 5/4 with Betfred

Both teams to score @ 8/13 with Betfred

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 1+ shots on target @ 2/1 with Betfred

All odds are courtesy of Betfred, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the Betfred promo code

Already got a Betfred account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Denmark to claim crucial three points

Denmark have drawn their opening two games in Euro 2024, but their performance against England was excellent and they should be able to get a win against a disappointing Serbia side on Tuesday.

The 5/4 favourites know that a win would guarantee them passage through to the last 16 and, despite their winless start to the tournament, they have still won nine of their last 14 matches and can look back to an excellent run to the semi-finals in Euro 2020 for confidence.

Serbia lost their opening match and then needed a late equaliser to avoid a second defeat, this time against Slovenia. They sit bottom of Group C and have won just three of their last ten matches.

These sides last met in a friendly in 2022 and Denmark strolled to a comfortable 3-0 win. A similar margin of victory is not expected on Tuesday, but Kasper Hjulmand’s side should still be able to get the win they need.

Denmark vs Serbia Tip 1: Denmark to win @ 5/4 with Betfred

Goals at both ends expected in Munich

Serbia may be struggling to win games at the moment, but they are regulars on the scoresheet and their desperation to win on Tuesday makes them a good bet to get a goal in Munich.

Dragan Stojkovic’s side have scored in four of their last five matches and Denmark have only kept two clean sheets in their last 10 games. Both teams have scored in both of Denmark’s Euro 2024 games so far, and the same is expected when they face Serbia.

Denmark vs Serbia Tip 2: Both teams to score @ 8/13 with Betfred

Hojbjerg a threat going forward

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was given a lot of freedom for Denmark in their meeting with Slovenia and he followed that by having a massive five shots against England in their second group game.

Four of those shots hit the target against the Three Lions and he will be keen to make an impact again on Tuesday.

He has had eight shots on target in his last nine appearances for Denmark and looks a big price to add to his tally.

Denmark vs Serbia Tip 3: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 1+ shots on target @ 2/1 with Betfred