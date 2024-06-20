Denmark vs England Predictions and Betting Tips: Three Lions can damage the Danes

Our football betting expert offers his Denmark vs England predictions and betting tips ahead of their 17:00 Euros clash at the Waldstadion, Frankfurt.

England got off to a strong start with a 1-0 success over Serbia and they will be hoping to seal a round of 16 berth by defeating Denmark.

The need for points is more urgent for the Danes, who are under pressure after being held to a 1-1 draw by Slovenia on Sunday.

Denmark vs England Betting Tips

Desperate Danes could be outclassed

England have never won their opening two matches at a European Championship but they can create a piece of history by defeating Denmark.

The Three Lions’ 1-0 success over Serbia was solid rather than spectacular but it has put Gareth Southgate’s side in a strong position.

They coped well against a dangerous Serbia attack and will fancy their chances of another clean sheet against the Danes, who appear to be a team in decline.

Denmark were surprise semi-finalists at Euro 2020 but they have not won any of their last five games at major tournaments and were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Slovenia at the weekend.

The Nordic nation are under pressure to add at least another point against England but they could struggle to cope with the pre-tournament favourites, who look a solid 23/20 wager to win a contest featuring under 3.5 goals.

Denmark vs England Tip 1: England and under 3.5 goals @ 23/20 with Betfred

Jude can justify the hype

Jude Bellingham popped up with a superb header against Serbia and he looks a probable match-winner against Denmark.

Opposing teams are well aware of the potential threat posed by the 20-year-old, who bagged 19 La Liga goals in his debut season for Real Madrid.

But he is a tough player to stop thanks to his strength, technical ability and the timing of his runs into the penalty area.

Bellingham has only scored four international goals but he could add to that tally in Leipzig.

Denmark vs England Tip 2: Jude Bellingham to score any time @ 3/1 with Betfred

Hjulmand heading for another caution

Denmark will be under pressure to stem the flow of English attacks and it could be a long evening’s work for their midfield pairing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Morten Hjulmand, who will be operating in a crucial area of the pitch.

England exerted early control against Serbia thanks largely to the dynamism of Bellingham and the right-sided raids of Bukayo Saka.

Denmark will need to cut out the supply to those two and that may require a few tasty challenges in the centre of the park.

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Hjulmand is their chief destroyer and was cautioned five times in his last seven club appearances.

He was also booked in Denmark’s 1-1 draw with Slovenia and looks a solid 2/1 shot to be carded against England.

Denmark vs England Tip 3: Morten Hjulmand to be shown a card @ 2/1 with Betfred