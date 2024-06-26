Czechia vs Turkey Predictions and Betting Tips: Czechs can rise to the challenge

Our football betting expert offers his three best Czechia vs Turkey predictions and betting tips for their vital Euro 2024 clash on Wednesday.

Czechia are in must-win territory having taken only one point from their first two games, while Turkey can secure second place in Group F if they avoid defeat in Hamburg.

Czechia vs Turkey Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of William Hill, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Expect a final flourish from Czechia

Czechia are a long way from where they would have hoped to be going into their final group game but that does not mean they should be written off.

These teams were expected to contest second place in Group F and that remains the case, with Portugal having already secured top spot thanks to their head-to-head win over Turkey last time out.

A Czechia win would see them leapfrog Turkey into second place, while the Turks will hang onto the runners-up spot if they avoid defeat.

The Czechs put up the better fight of these teams against the Selecao, losing 2-1 in their opener due to an added-time goal from Francisco Conceicao.

Their campaign was rocked further in their second match against the group's weakest team, Georgia, as they dominated the stats sheet, launching 27 shots at the Georgian goal but had to settle for a damaging 1-1 draw having conceded a penalty in first-half stoppage time.

Turkey set out with a 3-1 win over Georgia but that was a closer contest than the final score suggests and they were brought back to earth by Portugal in a 3-0 defeat, so it's no surprise that Czechia are the favourites despite their winless start to the tournament.

Czechia's task will be made more difficult by the absence of their star striker, Patrik Schick, due to a calf injury. The Bayer Leverkusen ace scored their goal against Georgia shortly before going off injured.

Ivan Hasek's team have other options up front and Adam Hlosek and Mojmir Chytil can still pose a threat to the Turkish defence.

Turkey beat the Czechs at this tournament in 2008 and 2016 but Czechia are worth backing to win this time.

Urgency should lead to goals in Hamburg

The Hamburg crowd should be treated to an entertaining game with Czechia having no option but to go all out for a win.

Turkey struggle to keep clean sheets, shutting out only four of their last 20 opponents and they have been involved in high-scoring games against Germany (3-2), Latvia (4-0) Japan (2-4) and Austria (1-6) over the last year.

Both teams have scored in Czechia's last six matches, while their 1-1 draw with Georgia - when they had an expected goals figure of 3.07 - was the first time in seven games that their matches had not featured over 2.5 goals

Turkey will be forced into a defensive change with Abdulkerim Bardakci suspended after picking up two bookings and this could develop into a relatively high-scoring game.

No holds barred for Czechs in last group game

Eight yellow cards were shown in Czechia's game against Georgia, with the Czechs receiving five of them but it was something of a surprise that defender Ladislav Krejci was not among those earning cautions..

Krejci collected a yellow card in Czechia's final warm-up match against North Macedonia and was sent off three times for his club in the season just ended.

The centre-back, who has just signed for Girona from Sparta Prague, collected four yellow cards in European action this season, including one against Liverpool in the Europa League.

Krejci is favourite to get the first yellow card of the match and, with such high stakes, looks worth backing to be carded at any time in the match.

