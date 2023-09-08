Our betting expert offers up his three best Cyprus vs Scotland betting tips and predictions ahead of their huge Euro 2024 clash this evening..

Scotland are on course for a back-to-back European Championship appearances after four wins in four qualifiers, including an impressive 2-0 win over Spain, and they will be looking to maintain their perfect record at Group A’s bottom team Cyprus on Friday.

Cyprus vs Scotland Betting Tips

Scotland to win to nil @ 5/6 with bet365

Scott McTominay anytime goalscorer @ 10/3 with bet365

Ioannis Kousoulos to be booked @ 11/4 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Another win and a shut-out for solid Scots

Scotland ended a 24-year absence from the European Championships by reaching Euro 2020 and it looks as if they will be involved in back-to-back tournaments as they are in full control in Group A as they bid to secure a spot in next year’s showpiece in Germany.

Defence has been key for Steve Clarke’s troops as they have conceded just once in four qualifiers. Scotland have kept clean sheets in wins over Cyprus, Spain and Georgia and the one goal they conceded came via a penalty from Manchester City hotshot Erling Haaland in a 2-1 win in Norway.

The Tartan Army won the first meeting between these sides 3-0 at Hampden Park and restricted the Cypriots to just two shots on target. In the three qualifiers Cyprus have played they have scored twice but have managed a total of just nine shots on target.

Scotland will know the job isn’t done just yet and will be well aware that defeat to Cyprus could leave them vulnerable to being caught by Spain, their next Group A opponents in October. The visitors should be expected to win this game fairly comfortably and their defensive record suggests they can do so without conceding.

McTominay a value scorer option

Scott McTominay has found minutes hard to come by in the Premier League this season after dropping down the pecking order at Manchester United, but he remains a vital player for his country.

McTominay isn’t necessarily regarded as a goal-getting midfielder, but he has an impressive recent scoring record for Scotland. The 26-year-old managed one goal in his first 37 international outings but he now has six Scotland strikes to his name, having hit five goals in four Euro 2024 qualifying outings.

The midfielder scored twice in the first meeting between these two sides and looks an excellent value option to grab a goal at any time on Friday.

Cyprus defender Kousoulos a card contender

Cyprus’s Ioannis Kousoulos looks a strong option to be shown a card and, at 11/4, he is arguably overpriced.

Kousoulos operates either on the right side of a three-man defence for his country or in a holding midfield role, as he does on occasion for club side Omonia.

As such, he will probably find himself defending on Friday against Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson and Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong at various stages - and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him called up for a few fouls.

The 27-year-old has two cards in his last five games for Omonia, one of which was red, and may well find himself picking up an international booking when Scotland travel to Larnaca.

