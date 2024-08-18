Cup Considerations: Three Best 20/1+ FA Cup Winner Bets to Explore

Our football betting expert offers up his three best big-priced FA Cup winner betting tips and predictions, breaking each down on their merits.

The preliminary rounds of the FA Cup are already underway with teams up and down the country dreaming of a trip to Wembley.

There have been many memorable runs from non-league sides in the world’s greatest cup competition, but we take a look at three big-priced Premier League teams, who could be heading for FA Cup glory.

FA Cup Winner Betting Tips

Team Odds Man City (FAV) 3/1 West Ham 25/1 Brighton 25/1 Southampton 50/1

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Hammers can nail cup competition

There’s a good feeling at the London Stadium going into the new Premier League season and West Ham look set for a good season.

The 2023 Europa Conference League champions will be targeting a return to European football, but it remains to be seen whether the Irons can maintain a high level of performance throughout the campaign.

They have certainly made improvements to their squad over the summer and that may translate to a good run in the FA Cup.

Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Guido Rodriguez and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have all helped revamp the Hammers squad and it’s a side with enough quality to cause problems.

The Irons beat Arsenal in the Premier League and EFL Cup last term, managed wins over Chelsea, Spurs and Man Utd, held Liverpool, Newcastle and Aston Villa to draws, so there is no doubt that West Ham are a side capable of big performances.

Tip - West Ham to Win the FA cup @ 25/1 with bet365

Seagulls could swoop

Injuries and the demands of European competition derailed Brighton last season, but the Seagulls still finished in 11th place in the Premier League and exciting young gaffer Fabian Hurzeler is now in charge at the Amex.

The south coast side have spend upwards of £100m in the summer transfer window, with

Yankuba Minteh, Mats Wieffer, Brajan Gruda, Ibrahim Osman and Malick Junior Yalcouye through the door and there is promise of more to come.

The Seagulls look like excellent value to fly high in the FA Cup this season.

Tip - Brighton to Win the FA cup @ 25/1 with bet365

Saints can rise to the challenge

Southampton look capable of surprising in the Premier League this season and that may extend to the FA Cup.

The Saints will play an attacking and forward-thinking style under impress boss Russel Martin and that approach could be well suited to cup football.

Martin has boosted his roster with 10 signings this summer as Southampton make the step-up from the Championship.

The Saints made the FA Cup semi-finals in the 2017-18 and 2020-21 seasons, they reached the last eight 2021-22 and Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City and Tottenham are five of the last eight sides to stop the south coast outfit in the FA Cup.

With a little more fortune in the draw, Saints look capable of outrunning huge odds.

Tip - Southampton to Win the FA cup @ 50/1 with bet365