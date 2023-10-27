Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Predictions and Betting Tips: 12/5 Spurs Tip for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Crystal Palace vs Tottenham predictions and betting tips for Friday's Premier League clash at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace will host Tottenham after the short journey across London this Friday evening. Spurs will be looking to maintain their fragile lead at the top as Palace attempt to keep out the revolutionised North London side, with Ange Postecoglou at the helm.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham vs Betting Tips

Tottenham to win to nil @ 12/5 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ 43/40 with bet365

Over 14.5 Tottenham shots @ 4/5 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Palace's problems to continue at home

Crystal Palace have made a steady start to the season, and while they are well and truly clear of the relegation zone, they are showing signs of struggle under Roy Hodgson.

The Eagles have lost only three of nine games in the Premier League, which has helped them move eight points clear of the relegation zone.

However, while nobody in their camp will be panicking, the goals have dried up of late, with injuries causing havoc for Hodgson.

Palace have scored only two goals in five matches, failing to find the net in three of their previous four.

On the other hand, Spurs have continued to shine in front of goal. Ange Postecoglou's men have scored a total of 13 in five league away matches and they should find a way past a struggling Palace side.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Tip 1: Tottenham to win to nil @ 12/5 with bet365

Selhurst Park faithful to play their part

While scoring has been Palace's issue, keeping clean sheets has not.

Hodgson's team have been strong and consistent at the back, with the exception of last week's 4-0 defeat to highflying Newcastle. The former England boss will hope that result is a blip at worst, as before that they had kept three successive clean sheets in the Premier League.

At Selhurst Park they have recorded successive 0-0 draws, and they are usually hard to break down in front of their own supporters.

Only Arsenal have beaten Palace at Selhurst Park in their previous nine matches on home soil, so while Spurs' forward line is expected to have too much for their hosts, their margin of victory may only be modest.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals @ 43/40 with bet365

Postecoglou's side to continue attacking trend

When Spurs turned to former Celtic boss Postecoglou, they would have hoped to secure European football. After selling Harry Kane, Spurs were always likely to struggle to replicate his goal returns. However, sharing the effort around the pitch has reaped rewards.

Spurs are no longer reliant on one man, and Postecoglou has managed to get his team playing an exciting brand of football. The link-up play between James Maddison and Heung-Min Son has been superb, while Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski have also chipped in.

Off the bench, Spurs can turn to youngster Brennan Johnson, and the future looks bright for the north London club.

Spurs have registered at least 14 shots in each of their last six Premier League matches, and with Palace likely to play on the back foot, they should repeat that feat this week.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Tip 3: Over 14.5 Tottenham shots @ 4/5 with bet365