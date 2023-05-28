Our betting expert offers his Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest predictions and betting tips, with one of Palace's star men tipped to score again.

Our football betting expert offers up his three best Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest betting tips and predictions ahead of their huge Premier League clash this Sunday.

Nottingham Forest have defied the odds to rally and pull themselves out of the relegation zone thanks to three wins and a draw from their last five matches.

Crystal Palace have also been in a rich vein of form since manager Roy Hodgson returned and both teams will be hoping to end the season on a high at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Crystal Palace to win and both teams to score @ 11/5 with bet365

Over 3.5 goals @ 8/5 with bet365

Eberechi Eze to score anytime @ 2/1 with bet365

Palace to finish on a high

Nottingham Forest’s achievement of staying up is nothing to be sniffed at, particularly given the injury issues that the Tricky Trees have had.

However, their away record is the worst in the Premier League, winning just one of their 18 road trips and taking seven points from a possible 54 away from the City Ground.

By contrast, Crystal Palace have been solid at home since Hodgson’s reappointment, winning three of their last four matches at Selhurst Park.

Both teams should be able to get on the scoresheet in this clash however, five of Nottingham Forest's last six away games in the Premier League have ended with both teams scoring.

Steve Cooper’s side have lost four of those six clashes so it may pay to side with Crystal Palace to secure a home win in a matchup in which Nottingham Forest should at least be able to land on the scoresheet.

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Bet 1: Crystal Palace to win and both teams to score @ 11/5 with bet365

End of season blowout likely

Crystal Palace have rediscovered their goalscoring touch under Roy Hodgson, netting at least twice in six of their last nine matches.

The Eagles have benefitted from that increased attacking output and could have plenty of joy against a Forest defence that has conceded 67 in 37 games this season.

In fact, four of Nottingham Forest's last six Premier League games have seen four or more goals and the same is fancied here in what could become an end of season blowout.

Back over 3.5 goals in this clash at 8/5.

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Bet 2: Over 3.5 goals @ 8/5 with bet365

Eze to celebrate call up

Eberechi Eze has arguably been Crystal Palace’s best player this season and has been rewarded with a call up to England’s squad for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The Eagles midfielder has three goals in his last four games and is the only Palace player to manage double figures for goals this season, netting 10.

Take the 24-year-old to celebrate his Three Lions’ call up in style with a goal at 2/1.

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Bet 3: Eberechi Eze to score anytime @ 2/1 with bet365