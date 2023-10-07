Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips: Three Above 2/1 Tips for Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest predictions and betting tips for their Premier League encounter on Saturday

Palace snapped a three-game winless streak across all competitions with a 1-0 win at Manchester United last time out, while Forest drew 1-1 at home to Brentford in a fiery fixture that saw Moussa Niakhate sent off for the hosts.

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tricky Trees to claim away spoils

Palace claimed a brilliant 1-0 win at Old Trafford last weekend but that victory came at a huge cost, with talisman Eberechi Eze suffering a hamstring injury that will keep him out for around six weeks.

With Michael Olise and Matheus Franca still sidelined, and continued doubts over Odsonne Edouard's fitness, the Eagles have limited attacking options and they may struggle to create openings.

This looks like a perfect opportunity for Forest to end their three-game winless streak and pick up their third Premier League win of the campaign at Selhurst Park.

Steve Cooper's side have already had away games against Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City, but they have shown spirit in all of those outings and they grabbed a deserved 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

They ran the Gunners and the Red Devils close, losing by a one-goal margin against both, while they also caused the Citizens problems in a 2-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

Forest should have few fears when heading to Selhurst Park and they may have enough to edge a Palace side who are in the midst of an attacking injury crisis.

Bank on Awoniyi to fire

Nigeria international Taiwo Awoniyi has started the season off in fine form with three goals to his name, and it would be no surprise to see him get on the scoresheet again.

The 26-year-old has notched twice on the road and he has nine attempts in the league - only Morgan Gibbs-White (12) has had more efforts for Forest.

Awoniyi also has fond memories of Selhurst Park, having scored in this fixture last season, and he can fire his side to a crucial three points.

Mangala to fall foul of the referee

Orel Mangala has become a firm fixture in Forest's midfield since his arrival in the summer of 2022 and he has shown that he is not afraid to stick his foot in.

The 25-year-old Belgium international has been booked three times from six league appearances this season and only Ryan Yates (11) has committed more fouls for Forest than Mangala (9).

Mangala has already matched the amount of yellow cards he received in the whole of the previous campaign and his tough tackling in the middle of the park could see him in trouble with the official again.

