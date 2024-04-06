Crystal Palace vs Man City Predictions and Betting Tips: 4/5 City ace to end goal drought

Our football betting expert offers up his Crystal Palace vs Man City predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash this Saturday.

Manchester City kept the title pressure on with a comfortable 4-1 victory at home to Aston Villa on Wednesday and they will be confident of dispatching a Palace side yet to adapt to Oliver Glasner's methods.

Crystal Palace vs Man City Betting Tips

Manchester to win and both teams to score @ 2/1 with bet365

Erling Haaland anytime goalscorer @ 4/5 with bet365

Jordan Ayew to be shown a card @ 3/1 with bet365

City to keep marching on

City's pursuit of a fourth straight Premier League title shows no signs of slowing down and they head to south London on the back of a statement home success over Aston Villa, a result that extended their unbeaten streak to 24 matches in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola didn't even have to call upon either Kevin De Bruyne or Erling Haaland against the Villans - both were unused substitutes in midweek - which highlights the embarrassment of riches at the City boss's disposal.

The Citizens head to Selhurst Park unbeaten in six games on the road in the league, winning five and drawing once, but they have kept just a single clean sheet in that time and defence has been the reigning champions' weakest area this season.

That should give Palace hope they can get on the scoresheet, something they have only failed to achieve in just one of Glasner's five matches at the helm.

Crystal Palace vs Man City Tip 1: Manchester to win and both teams to score @ 2/1 with bet365

Fresh Haaland to get back in the goals

Norway international Erling Haaland has failed to net in his last three City appearances, a relative drought given his exploits since joining the club, but he will be raring to go after not featuring against Villa.

Guardiola's decision to take the 23-year-old out of the firing line could prove to be a masterstroke as it will have given Haaland a chance to reset and increased his hunger to get back among the goals.

Haaland has still notched 18 times in the league this term and it is hard to ignore quotes of 4/5 price about him getting on the scoresheet at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace vs Man City Tip 2: Erling Haaland anytime goalscorer @ 4/5 with bet365

Ayew to fall foul of the referee

Jordan Ayew has picked up seven yellow cards in the Premier League this season and he was also cautioned for Ghana in the recent international break.

The 32-year-old, who has also been sent off this term, will be asked to provide a lot of protection to Palace's full-backs against City making him at risk of receiving another caution on Saturday.

Crystal Palace vs Man City Tip 3: Jordan Ayew to be shown a card @ 3/1 with bet365