Crystal Palace vs Man City Offer: Score £40 in Free Bets for Premier League clash

How to Claim BOYLE Sports Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Offer

Visit the BOYLE Sports website and click the "Join" button. Provide your personal details, including your email, phone number, and home address. No promo code is needed to qualify for this offer. Complete your account setup. Make a £10 deposit. Place a £10 bet on any sports market with minimum odds of 1/1 (2.0). Once your bet is settled, you'll receive a £40 bonus. Free bets must be used within seven days, while the casino bonus expires after 14 days.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Preview

Last weekend, Manchester City’s Enzo Maresca era began with a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth. On Friday, they travel to south London to face Crystal Palace.

Despite failing to score until the 84th minute on the Premier League season’s opening day, City were dominant throughout, with 66% possession, 2.36 xG, and six shots on target.

Crystal Palace began their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Everton. However, Palace were the more dominant of the two teams, creating an xG of 2.04 to Everton’s 1.16.

Some of Palace’s inefficiency in front of goal can be attributed to the absence of last season’s top goalscorer, Ismaila Sarr.

The Liverpool-linked winger scored 21 times in all competitions for the Eagles last season, but was left out of the squad due to a groin injury.

He joins Chadi Riad on the treatment table, making Palace’s task against last season’s second-placed team more challenging.

Since beating the Manchester club in the 2025 FA Cup final, Palace have suffered consecutive 3-0 defeats to the Citizens.

They are winless in the Premier League against City since October 2021, and have won just two of their last 22 encounters.

Palace’s recent form against Premier League opposition isn’t much better, having gone eight games without a win, stretching back to the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Yet, now may be a good time to face the eight-time Premier League winners; they have only won four of their last 10 away matches.

Left-winger Jeremy Doku is unlikely to feature as he recovers from a calf issue. However, Ayyoub Bouaddi, who completed an £86 million move to City earlier this week, is available for selection, according to Maresca.

Winning consecutive Premier League games would help Maresca control any unhelpful media narratives about his ability to replace Pep Guardiola as City manager.

BOYLE SPORTS offers odds of 8/13 (1.61) on City to pick up all three points, while Palace can be backed at 15/4 (4.75).

BOYLE Sports’ Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Premier League Offer – Key Details

BOYLE Sports Offer Bet £10 Get £40 Bonus Amount £40 Min Qualifying Odds 1/1 (2.00) Terms and Conditions 18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. T&Cs Apply

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