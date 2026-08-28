Crystal Palace vs Man City Offer: Get £50 in Free Bets for Eagles vs Citizens

How to claim Betfred’s Crystal Palace vs Man City offer

Visit Betfred through the promotional link and register a new account. Deposit at least £10 within seven days of registering using an eligible payment method. Place your first sports bet of £10 or more at minimum odds of Evens (2.0). Cashing out the qualifying bet means it will not count towards the promotion. Once the qualifying bet settles, Betfred will credit £50 in free bets within 24 hours. The reward consists of £30 in Sports Free Bets and £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets. Free bets expire seven days after being issued and cannot be withdrawn as cash. No Betfred bonus code is required.

Crystal Palace vs Man City preview

Manchester City may have started their Premier League season with three points, but Enzo Maresca's first league game in charge was hardly comfortable.

City trailed Bournemouth from the 26th minute before Marc Guéhi headed an equaliser in the 84th and Josko Gvardiol completed a dramatic 2-1 turnaround in stoppage time. Rayan Cherki transformed the contest from the bench, providing both assists after his 63rd-minute introduction.

Guéhi's performance was particularly intriguing. Deployed in an unfamiliar holding midfield role, the former Palace defender completed 56 of his 59 passes, won all three of his tackles and scored City's equaliser.

However, Maresca could have another midfield problem to solve at Selhurst Park. Elliot Anderson, City's £116 million summer signing, is listed as unavailable with a knee issue. Erling Haaland will also hope for a more influential performance after struggling to make an impact on his 200th club appearance.

Palace have problems of their own following a 2-0 home defeat against Everton. Pierre Sage's side enjoyed 58% possession and twice struck the woodwork, but defensive errors proved costly.

Adam Wharton was one of the major positives, while Eddie Nketiah looked dangerous and was denied by an excellent save from Jordan Pickford. Jean-Philippe Mateta also hit the post but continues to deal with an off-field contract dispute.

More concerning is the loss of Chadi Riad, who was stretchered off with a serious knee injury and will miss the City game. Ismaïla Sarr was absent against Everton amid transfer negotiations with Galatasaray, leaving further uncertainty around Palace's attack.

History favours the visitors, with Palace losing four of their last six meetings with City across all competitions. City also arrive as favourites, but their vulnerability in transition and failure to keep a clean sheet in seven consecutive matches offer Palace encouragement.

Betfred’s £50 Crystal Palace vs Man City offer - key details

Betfred Offer Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Bonus Amount £30 Sports Free Bets + £20 Bet Builder Free Bets Min Qualifying Odds Evens (2.0) Terms and Conditions New UK and Gibraltar customers aged 18+ only. Deposit £10+ using an eligible payment method and place a first £10+ sports bet at Evens (2.0)+ within seven days of registration. Qualifying bet must settle within seven days. £50 in free bets credited within 24 hours of settlement and expires after seven days. Eligibility and payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. 18+. GambleAware.org.

+