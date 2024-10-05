Get three Crystal Palace vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips from our football expert, before their 16:30 Premier League clash (5/10/24).

Crystal Palace claimed a 1-0 win at Anfield towards the end of last season in a result that proved to be a hammer blow to Liverpool’s title bid in Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge.

The Eagles have built a reputation in recent seasons as being a side who can take points off the top teams, but they go into Saturday’s early kick-off in poor form and are one of five sides still seeking a first Premier League victory of the season.

New Liverpool boss Arne Slot has hit the ground running and the visitors head into this round of fixtures as the top-tier pacesetters with 15 points.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Mohamed Salah anytime goalscorer @ 23/20 with Unibet

Liverpool to win & both teams to score @ 19/10 with Unibet

Adam Wharton over 0.5 shots on target @ 27/10 with Unibet

In-form Salah can continue scoring spree

The standout bet in Saturday’s early kick-off comes in the anytime-goalscorer market and the odds-against price about Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah is hard to ignore.

Salah weighed in with a goal and an assist in the Anfield outfit’s midweek Champions League victory over Bologna, meaning he has scored in three straight games.

The Egypt international is in good scoring form and will also be on spot-kick duties at Selhurst Park, so he looks a solid play for a goal at any time this weekend.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Tip 1: Mohamed Salah anytime goalscorer @ 23/20 with Unibet

Palace can strike in defeat

Palace haven’t registered a Premier League victory this season but they have managed to take points against teams who should be challenging for top-six places, having drawn with Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Eagles won at Anfield when these sides last met and they have lost only one of their last four meetings with Liverpool, with two draws, so Oliver Glasner’s side could keep this game competitive.

Liverpool started the season with a run of three clean sheets but have conceded goals in four of their six games in all competitions since.

Palace, meanwhile, have failed to score in only one of their last six fixtures and they found the net in both meetings between the sides last season.

As such, backing the Reds to win and ship at least one goal looks a good way to secure an odds-against price rather than just backing the visitors to take the points at 1/2.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Tip 2: Liverpool to win & both teams to score @ 19/10 with Unibet

Wharton can test the keeper

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton stands out at a big price in the shots-on-target market as he has been incredibly accurate this season.

Wharton averages 1.3 attempts per game and just 0.2 of his attempts have been recorded as being off target. The 20-year-old averages 0.8 attempts per game on target and the rest have been blocked so, at a price just shy of 3/1, he looks a great bet to at least force a save.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Tip 3: Adam Wharton over 0.5 shots on target @ 27/10 with Unibet