Turn up at Half Time

Neither of these slides seem to particularly enjoy the first period of most of their games, with these generally being one of stilted attacks, hard defending and minimal goals.

They both seem to enjoy leaving it until the second half before they turn to play or in turn let a few slip past them.

Palace appears particularly good at this having not scored in any of their first halves this season. This alongside the fact that 92% of their match goals have occurred in the second period.

Fulham's record only helps this theory as 70% of their match goals have come in the second period, with the majority of their scoring and conceding occurring here as well.

On the whole it would appear that maybe fans would be better off if they just turned up at half time anyway for matches featuring these two.

Leaping Leno

Crystal Palace will be looking to test Fulham keeper Bert Leno regularly as the game progresses, as the line of over 5.5 shots on target should be comfortably in hand.

Palace average 7.5 shots on target per home game so far this season. In their last run out at home as well against Wolves they managed to steer 11 on target.

Leno could well be kept busy as the Eagles ride the swell created by the Palace faithful.

Fans may be left slightly wanting

These sides haven’t exactly been praised for their attacking play over recent weeks, and their attempts at goal have certainly taken a knock because of this.

Both sides have lost their star attackers, as Wilfred Zaha departed Palace for the Turkish League, and Aleksandar Mitrovic left amid scandal and rumour for the Saudi League.

Due to this both sides have taken major hits in their attacking departments, evidenced by a drop off in shots per game.

Palace only average around 12 shots in total per game, whilst Fulham only manage a lowly seven on average.

This combined is nowhere near enough to hit the line and when at Selhurst park this line has only been hit once in recent times.

The fans could be left considerably wanting as they watch a game played mainly in the middle third with little chances at either end.

