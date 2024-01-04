Crystal Palace vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips: 15/4 Goalscorer in FA Cup Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Crystal Palace vs Everton predictions and betting tips ahead of their FA Cup Third Round clash on Thursday.

Premier League sides enter the FA Cup this weekend and the Third Round kicks off with a trip to Selhurst Park as Everton look to end their winless run against Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace vs Everton Betting Tips

Both teams to score @ 10/11 with bet365

Michael Olise to score anytime @ 15/4 with bet365

Eberechi Eze to have over 2.5 shots @ 8/11 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Learn more about the bet365 bonus code

Already got a bet365 account? Check out more free bets with the UK's top bookmakers

Find out more about the UK's best betting sites

Clean sheets hard to come by at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace picked up their first win in nine games against Brentford last time out and the goals could flow again as two Premier League sides meet in the FA Cup at Selhurst Park on Thursday.

The Eagles have seen 28 goals scored across their last nine matches and both teams have scored in eight of these, which includes a five-goal affair when Everton visited Selhurst Park in the Premier League.

Everton have been in good scoring form themselves, with their blank at Wolves last time out ending a run of seven successive games in which they have scored as well as seeing them concede their eighth goal in three matches.

With both teams putting in subpar defensive showings in recent times, expect goals at both ends on Thursday.

Crystal Palace vs Everton Tip 1: Both teams to score @ 10/11 with bet365

Olise’s fine form to continue

Michael Olise proved his undeniable talent once again against Brentford on Saturday, netting twice in a star performance to continue his purple patch in front of goal.

The 22-year-old has scored four and assisted one more in his four starts since returning from injury and was a menace to the Bees’ back line. Coming up against another struggling defence, Olise could make a bit difference against the Toffees.

Crystal Palace vs Everton Tip 2: Michael Olise to score anytime @ 15/4 with bet365

Eze can threaten again

Eberechi Eze found the net against Brenford at the weekend and the Crystal Palace attacker has been a constant threat to opposition defenders when at full fitness this season.

No other Palace player has registered more shots (39) than Eze and he has averaged 4.13 shots-per-90-minutes since returning from injury, while registering seven attempts in his last two starts.

The 25-year-old has had two or more shots on goal in eight of his 11 starts for the Eagles this season and he scored against Everton when the two sides faced off in November.

Crystal Palace vs Everton Tip 3: Eberechi Eze to have over 2.5 shots @ 8/11 with bet365