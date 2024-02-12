Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips: Goals look likely in London derby

Our football betting expert offers his Crystal Palace vs Chelsea predictions and betting tips ahead of Monday’s solitary Premier League fixture.

Chelsea eased the pressure on manager Mauricio Pochettino by booking a place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup this week, and they turn their focus back to the league on Monday as they make the short trip to an out-of-sorts Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score @ 6/5 with bet365

Jean-Philippe Mateta to score at any time @ 15/4 with bet365

Conor Gallagher to be booked @ 5/2 with bet365

Go for goals at Selhurst Park

Chelsea have dominated recent meetings between these two sides as they have won each of the last 13 meetings across all competitions. The Blues may well make it 14 in a row on Monday, but at odds-on they look too short in the match betting given they have six defeats in their last eight away games and Palace are unbeaten in four at home.

As such, the goals markets look a good starting point for this fixture and the 6/5 for both teams to score combined with over 2.5 goals appeals. This selection was a winning bet in two of the last three meetings, including a 2-1 win for Chelsea in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, and both of these teams are in reasonable scoring form despite their respective struggles.

Palace have scored four goals across their last two games and have scored in six of their last eight home fixtures, managing just one shut-out themselves during that period.

Eight of Chelsea’s last 10 away games have seen both teams score and over 2.5 goals land and the Blues have conceded in all of those matches, so both sides look set to contribute to a clash with at least three goals at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Tip 1: Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score @ 6/5 with bet365

Mateta offers value as a scorer option

As I’m expecting both teams to score, it makes sense to look for a home player as a potential anytime scorer as there is greater value among the Eagles squad in this market and Jean-Philippe Mateta jumps out.

Palace are unfortunately without injured duo Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze for this tie so Mateta should take on a bit more responsibility in attack and he could well be the danger man for the hosts.

The Frenchman comes into the game after scoring against Brighton last time out and has a habit of popping up with a goal on big occasions.

Mateta has only scored three Premier League goals this term but those strikes have come against title hopefuls Liverpool and Manchester City as well as bitter rivals Albion, making him stand out as a big-price contender to score in this London derby.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Tip 2: Jean-Philippe Mateta to score anytime @ 15/4 with bet365

Former Eagle a card contender

Conor Gallagher has six yellow cards in 22 Premier League games for Chelsea this season but is perhaps lucky not to have picked up a few more.

The 24-year-old, who enjoyed a productive loan spell at Palace a couple of seasons ago, averages a hefty 2.3 fouls per-game in the Premier League and he has committed at least two in five of his last seven games in the league.

Gallagher has picked up a yellow card in each of his last two appearances against his former loan club, so he looks a solid candidate for a booking on Monday.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Tip 3: Conor Gallagher to be booked @ 5/2 with bet365