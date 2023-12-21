Crystal Palace vs Brighton Predictions and Betting Tips: 15/8 Booking in Premier League Clash

Our football betting expert offers his Crystal Palace vs Brighton predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge Premier League clash this Thursday.

Crystal Palace and Brighton fans always look forward to their derby and it could prove to be a cagey clash at Selhurst Park on Thursday.

Five of the last eight meetings between these two sides have been draws and they should be closing matched again when they lock horns in south London

Crystal Palace vs Brighton Betting Tips

Under 2.5 goals @ 17/20 with bet365

Under 10 corners @ 10/11 with bet365

Kaoru MItoma to be booked @ 15/8 with bet365

Tight affair looks likely

Crystal Palace will have been delighted to gain a point against the odds at Manchester City last week, but they have won just once at Selhurst Park this season and could be cautions against Brighton on Thursday.

The Eagles have lost their last four home games, against Tottenham, Everton, Bournemouth and Liverpool, and those matches were preceded by goalless draws against Fulham and Nottingham Forest, so it has been uninspiring stuff.

They have scored more than once in just two of their eight games on their own patch and Brighton’s last three matches have yielded a total of just five goals.

Seven of the last eight meetings have failed to produce more than three goals and that trend is set to continue.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton Tip 1: Under 2.5 goals @ 17/20 with bet365

Corners could be scarce in derby clash

If there are few goals in Thursday’s clash, then corners could be another commodity that are in short supply as Brighton average just three per match on the road, which is the lowest figure in the Premier League.

Eight of the 25 they have forced in their eight away games this season came in their recent 3-2 loss at Chelsea and Roberto de Zerbi’s team mustered just one in last week’s 2-0 defeat at Arsenal.

Six teams have created fewer than Palace’s home average of five, but half of the Eagles’ home flag-kicks this season came in two matches - against Tottenham (11) and Everton (nine).

They have had four or fewer in five home matches this season, so it makes sense to back under 10 in this derby clash at 10/11.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton Tip 2: Under 10 corners @ 10/11 with bet365

Mitoma may end up in the book again

There will not be a lot of love lost between the teams and a charged atmosphere is likely at Selhurst Park, so it will be interesting to see what effect that has on the players of both sides.

Brighton’s Japanese midfielder Kaoru Mitoma is an interesting proposition in the cards markets and can be backed at 15/8 to go into the notebook.

He has picked up four league bookings and two Europa League cautions this season and has been booked in his last two matches, against Marseille and Arsenal.

Mitoma has been pulled up for eight fouls in his last four appearances and looks good value to receive another yellow card.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton Tip 3: Kaoru Mitoma to be booked @ 15/8 with bet365