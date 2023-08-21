Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips: London rivals face tense battle

Our football betting expert offers his Crystal Palace vs Arsenal betting tips and predictions, ahead of their big Premier League clash on Monday.

Both Crystal Palace and Arsenal made winning starts to their new Premier League campaigns and will look to make it two wins from two when they meet at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Eagles look to quash Gunners’ threat

Considering the transfer business of both teams over the summer, it’s no surprise that Arsenal are favourites to collect the three points.

The Gunners did the double over Palace last season, but that doesn’t tell the full story of both fixtures.

The Eagles had just sacked Patrick Vieira and were without a manager for their 4-1 defeat at the Emirates in March this year.

As it is this season, the Selhurst Park clash was early in the campaign and despite Arsenal taking an early lead, it was a tight affair.

Palace enjoyed more possession and matched Arsenal’s 10 shots and were right in the game until a late own goal sealed the victory for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Under Roy Hodgson, the hosts have looked a more assured side and kept two clean sheets in their last four Premier League home games of last season.

It’s also worth noting that Palace have lost just one of their last 10 home league games at Selhurst, while Arsenal have won just one of their last five on the road.

Martinelli can get amongst the goals

Gabriel Martinelli was one of Arsenal’s standout attacking players in the Gunners’ 2-1 home win over Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend of the season.

The Brazilian claimed an assist with some sublime skill and looks to be full of confidence after an impressive pre-season.

Martinelli also has a good goalscoring record against Monday’s opponents – having scored three goals in the last five meetings between the sides.

The 22-year-old bagged the opening goal in both matches with the Eagles last term, with both strikes coming before the half-hour mark.

Tough test for Tomiyasu

One major blow for Arsenal on the opening weekend was a long-term injury to one of their summer signings, Jurrien Timber.

The Dutchman was forced off after just 50 minutes of the Forest game and it’s since been confirmed that he faces a “period of time” on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury.

Timber was replaced by Takehiro Tomiyasu on the opening weekend and the Japanese international is likely to fill the void against at Stamford Bridge.

Tomiyasu will face a stern test of his defensive capabilities on Monday, as he prepares to face the likes of Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze.

