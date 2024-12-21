Our football expert offers his Crystal Palace v Arsenal predictions and betting tips, before Saturday's (17:30) Premier League (21/12/2024).

Can Palace get their revenge in the Premier League just three days after losing to the Gunners at The Emirates Stadium in the EFL Cup?

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Glasner can get it right second time

Arsenal pipped Palace 3-2 in Wednesday night's dress rehearsal for this Premier League tussle, a match which suggested the Eagles can more than hold their own against Mikel Arteta's title challengers.

There was a disjointed look to the Arsenal side in the EFL Cup game and Arteta will bring back half a dozen of his first-choice heavyweights at the weekend.

Opposite number Oliver Glasner will rely pretty much on the same XI who gave a decent account of themselves at The Emirates.

And having run an admittedly reshuffled Arsenal team close on Wednesday, they have to be confident they can do so again now on home soil.

Palace had been in excellent form prior to the Arsenal loss with just one defeat in their preceding nine fixtures, a run which included wins over the likes of Tottenham, Aston Villa and Brighton as well as a 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

The cavalry that Arteta can recall - the likes of Gabriel, William Saliba, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka were all second-half subs at Selhurst Park - shows what a strong side they are.

But they were underwhelming for periods just as they had been during draws against Fulham and Everton of late and if Palace have the appetite they can avoid defeat.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Tip 1: Crystal Palace or Draw Double Chance @ 5/4 with bet365

Normal corner service to be resumed

There were just six match corners at The Emirates on Wednesday but normal set-piece service should be resumed with Premier League points on the line.

Seventy percent of Palace's league games this season have had 11 or more and their average corner tally in Premier League games at Selhurst Park is 11.9.

Back-to-back league draws have seen the Gunners lose ground in the title race so expect them to be positive, illustrated by a high corner count.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Tip 2: Over 9.5 Corners @ 8/11 with bet365

Hughes to tough it out against Gunners' stars

Will Hughes made six of Palace's 30 tackles at The Emirates on Wednesday and the combative Eagles' midfielder will expect to be every bit as busy against the same opposition this weekend.

Fiery Hughes will have the majority of Arteta's first-choice midfield - if Declan Rice is fit - lined up against him on Saturday and that means the Palace man will be super busy.

He averages 2.6 tackles per game and can be almost banked on to chalk up three or more.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Tip 3: Will Hughes Over 2.5 Tackles @ 1/1 with bet365