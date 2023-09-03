Our football betting expert offers up his Crystal Palace v Wolves predictions and betting tips ahead of their Premier League clash at Selhurst Park.

Wolves picked up their first points of the season with a win over Everton last weekend and next travel to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace looking to pick up where they left off.

Crystal Palace v Wolves Betting Tips

Crystal Palace to win @ 10/11 with bet365

Odsonne Edouard to score at any time @ 21/10 with bet365

Nelson Semedo to be shown a card @ 12/5 with bet365

Crystal Palace have made a solid start to the new campaign, taking four points from three games and losing only narrowly to Arsenal.

They should be a tough proposition for a Wolves side who have just lost their star man Matheus Nunes to Manchester City.

Eagles fancied to fly

Wolves were a little fortunate to earn a 1-0 win over Everton last time out, with the Toffees missing a number of chances before Gary O’Neil’s men sneaked a late winner at Goodison Park courtesy of a Sasa Kalajdzic header.

However, that result was more of an outlier than anything with Wolves having lost seven of their last nine away games.

The visitors have scored only twice in three games and look unlikely to get much joy out of a Crystal Palace team who are solid at home.

The Eagles lost just five of their 19 home league games last season and the addition of Dean Henderson in goal is an upgrade. Take Roy Hodgson’s side for the victory.

Edouard could have say

Odsonne Edouard has managed to nail down the Crystal Palace starting striker role after a few seasons of bit-part action, and he has flourished in the position.

The Frenchman has netted twice in all competitions this season, scoring the winner against Sheffield United before also notching in Palace’s 4-2 win over Plymouth in the EFL Cup.

Edouard has registered five shots on target in three league games, more than any other Eagles player, and is a tempting price to get on the scoresheet again against Wolves.

Semedo to go in the book

Nelson Semedo has already been carded this season and could again fall foul of the referee against a Crystal Palace side full of tricky customers.

The right-back has committed seven fouls this season - more than any other Wolves player - and looks a prime candidate to pick up another booking in this clash given his tendency to dive into rash challenges.

