Crystal Palace Next Manager Odds: Hodgson favourite to continue at Selhurst Park

Our betting experts bring you the latest Crystal Palace next manager odds, with Roy Hodgson leading favoured to continue at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace underwent what one could call a tumultuous season last year, but despite this, the Eagles ended up securing safety and remained in the top flight come the end of the campaign.

Roy Hodgson was brought in late last year after Patrick Vieira was relieved of his duties, with the former Liverpool boss ending up securing an 11th placed finish.

Crystal Palace Next Manager Odds

Manager Odds Roy Hodgson 1/1 Graham Potter 7/2 Paulo Fonseca 15/2 Adi Hutter 10/1 All other managers 16/1 or higher

Roy Hodgson @1/1

Hodgson was only on a temporary contract when he was brought in last season, and despite this age, it seems he could continue at Selhurst Park if the odds are anything to go by.

He has previously managed at Palace, taking the helm for four years between 2017 and 2021, with his time at the club last season being his second stint with the south London side.

His tassociation with the club is no doubt a major pull, having supported them for the majority of his life.

His last ten games were crucial to Palace's survival, as he guided his side to five wins and three draws to ensure they avoided the drop.

Despite not being confirmed yet, he has said he would be open to stay at the club for a further season, and could well be the man on the touch line next season.

Graham Potter @7/2

Graham Potter has seen such a reversal of fortune in recent times that it's almost strange to thing that he was one of the most sought-after managers going into last season.

The ex-Chelsea boos has seen his stock fall cataclysmically since his dismissal from the Blues, which came amid rumours of disagreements and fallings out.

Nevertheless, no one can forget the job he did at Brighton, setting them up for their first European qualification in their history under his successor Roberto De Zerbi.

His time there saw their recruitment become one of the most highly prized in the Premier League, with the Seagulls bringing in players like Alexis MacAllister and Kaoru Mitoma amongst others.

A trip back to a bottom half side could be on the cards as Palace need some sort of rebuild, and Potter, with his track record, could be the man for the job.

Paulo Fonseca @15/2

Paulo Fonseca is a name that has been bounced around many Premier League sides over recent years, being in the mix for the Newcastle job before Eddie Howe assumed the position.

He boasts top flight managerial experience given he managed at Roma in Serie A and, most recently, at Lille in Ligue 1, taking both sides to top half finishes during his spells at each club.

Fonseca has never managed in the Premier League, something that can bring its own hosts of trials and tribulations that many have been known to struggle with.

Crystal Palace have struggled in recent years and may require a change and new lease of life outside of the regular dogma, and Fonseca could be the man to take them in this direction.

Adi Hutter @10/1

Adi Hutter is another name being bounced around the Palace job, with the Austrian presently out of job having been sacked by Borussia Mönchengladbach following a disappointing season last term.

Despite this, he had seen triumphs in the German League, winning coach of the year back in the 2021-22 season during his time at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Hutter could provide the club with a fresh perspective, but his most recent managerial outing may not be the most encouraging sign.

Palace are seemingly shopping around for a new manager, and with a lengthy off season ahaed, could take their time to make their decision, with Hutter potentially seeming like the best fit.

Next Manager Betting: How Does It Work?

Next manager betting is a fairly big part of football betting, with bettors often staking money on these types of markets whenever a manager is sacked, or should a manager be going through a tough spell results-wise.

Bookmakers will pay out winning bets once the club themselves have officially confirmed their next manager, with this usually coming in the form of a statement or press release.

Bookies such as bet365 have specific rules regarding what constitutes an interim manager and a permanent manager, with these odds being contingent on if the Manager is in the permanent role on 01/09/2023.

Bets on caretaker and interim managers will not be settled as winners unless the manager in question is the permanent manager on 01/09/2023.

Should a manager be appointed in a 'head coach' role, any bets on this manager will also be settled as winners.