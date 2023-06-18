Our expert offers up his Croatia vs Spain betting tips and predictions ahead of their Nations League final encounter this evening..

Croatia and Spain are vying to lift the Nations League trophy for the first time when they square off in Rotterdam on Sunday.

Both nations left it late to book their spot in the showpiece with Croatia beating the Netherlands in extra time and Spain striking in the 88 minute to see off Italy.

Croatia vs Spain Betting Tips

Tense battle on the cards

Spain are rated as 1/1 favourites to win in regulation time but it would be naive to write off 11/4 underdogs Croatia.

Zlatko Dalic's side have earned a reputation for mixing it with the top nations in the world, finishing as runners-up at the 2018 World Cup before ending the 2022 edition third.

Spain, meanwhile, have exited both of those competitions at the last-16 stage, although they did reach the semi-finals at Euro 2020.

Croatia demonstated their quality in the group phase of the Nations League by topping their section ahead of Denmark, France and Austria, while they beat the Netherlands courtesy of extra time in the semi-finals.

They have drawn six of their last 10 fixtures including holding Brazil and Belgium, while their most recent meeting with Spain at Euro 2020 ended 3-3 with Spain going on to win in extra time.

Get behind goals at De Kuip

The two respective semi-finals delivered in terms of goals with four scored inside 90 minutes between the Netherlands and Croatia, while there were three as Spain ran out 2-1 winners against Italy.

And there's a history of goals when Croatia and Spain square off.

At least five goals have been scored in each of the last three meetings between the pair, including a 6-0 win for Spain in 2018.

Semi-final hero set for another major role

Joselu struck with just two minutes left to play to seal Spain's victory over Italy on Thursday and he could be rewarded with a starting berth.

Even if the former Stoke and Newcastle striker doesn't earn a spot in the starting XI, he should feature at some point and could possibly even benefit from tired minds and legs in the latter stages.

The 33-year-old suffered relegation with Espanyol last season but he enjoyed a strong campaign on an individual level, netting 16 times with only Karim Benzema (19) and Robert Lewandowski (23) bettering that tally.

