Croatia vs Italy Predictions and Betting Tips: Goals abound in Leipzig

Our football betting expert offers his three best Croatia vs Italy predictions and betting tips for their vital Euro 2024 clash on Monday.

Croatia need to beat defending champions Italy to have any chance of qualifying for the last 16 at Euro 2024 but the Azzurri could prove tricky opponents in their Group B finale.

Croatia vs Italy Betting Tips

Federico Chiesa first goalscorer @ 8/1 with William Hill

Draw in first half @ 11/10 with William Hill

Mateo Kovacic anytime goalscorer @ 12/1 with William Hill

All odds are courtesy of William Hill, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Italy winger can add to his Euro 2024 goal tally

Italy came into the Euros with concerns over their attacking firepower and their first two displays have done little to dispel those fears.

Centre-back Alessandro Bastoni and midfielder Nicolo Barella scored the goals in their 2-1 win over Group B outsiders Albania and the Azzurri mustered only one shot on target in Thursday's 1-0 defeat to Spain.

However, their next opponents Croatia also lack a cutting edge up front, scoring just eight goals in seven matches at the 2022 World Cup and four in four games against their main Euro 2024 qualifying rivals Turkey and Wales.

One player who could provide an attacking spark on Monday is Italy winger Federico Chiesa, who looks a decent bet to open the scoring.

The Juventus star is the second-highest scorer in the Italy squad with seven goals in 49 caps and he notched nine times in 25 Serie A starts for Juve in 2023-24.

Chiesa has had four shots in his first two matches at the Euros and he scored against Austria in the last 16 and Spain in the semi-final at Euro 2020.

Croatia vs Italy Tip 1: Federico Chiesa first goalscorer @ 8/1 with William Hill

Azzurri should keep opponents quiet in first half

Croatia and Italy have both been beaten to nil by Spain although Croatia being held to a 2-2 draw by Albania means the Azzurri are ahead in the race for second place in the group.

Coach Luciano Spalletti led a stylish Napoli team to Serie A glory in 2022-23 but his Italy side look a more pragmatic unit and they are unlikely to take any undue risks early on.

They conceded after just 23 seconds in their opening game against Albania but their second match against Spain was goalless at half-time and another tight first half is expected against Croatia.

Croatia vs Italy Tip 2: Draw in 1st half @ 11/10 with William Hill

Kovacic could claim a rare goal as Croatia push forward

Croatia will have to push forward and gamble at some point in Monday's game if they are to keep alive their qualification hopes and it may be worth chancing midfielder Mateo Kovacic in the anytime goalscorer market.

The Manchester City enforcer is far from prolific although he did score with one of his five attempts at goal in April's Premier League win over Luton.

Kovacic scored both goals in Croatia's Euro 2024 qualifying win over Turkey in March 2023 and has shown plenty of attacking intent at the finals, racking up three shots in 65 minutes against Spain and hitting the target with two of his three efforts against Albania.

Croatia vs Italy Tip 3: Mateo Kovacic anytime goalscorer @ 12/1 with William Hill