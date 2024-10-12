Our football betting expert offers his Croatia vs Scotland predictions and betting tips ahead of Saturday’s Nations League A meeting (12/10/2024).

Scotland fans have endured a difficult time of late, with Steve Clarke's side winning only one of their last 14 games, so this is a daunting mission for them.

Croatia vs Scotland Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Adams can be the shining light for Scotland

Scotland manager Steve Clarke will be thrilled that he can call upon the services of Che Adams again, and the Torino man can be fancied to give the Croatia defence a serious examination in Zagreb.

The forward made his name in England by scoring goals for Sheffield United, Birmingham City and Southampton, before making a move to Serie A in July. His career in Italy has started well too, with three goals from seven appearances for his new club.

The pace and power of Adams can be a handful for most defences and any Scotland goals on Saturday are likely to come from the 28-year-old.

Croatia vs Scotland Tip 1: Che Adams to score anytime @ 4/1 with bet365

Visitors can keep it tight while energy is high

Scotland have got some injury problems to deal with coming into this match, particularly in defence. There are about a dozen players who would probably be in this squad had they been fit.

The issues at the back mean Kieran Tierney, Aaron Hickey, Greg Taylor, Scott McKenna and Jack Hendry are unable to appear in defence for Scotland, while keeper Angus Gunn is also crocked. John McGinn is another significant absentee for Scotland in midfield.

Expect an intense work-rate from Scotland as they bid to end a miserable run, but even that may only get them so far. The visitors should have enough to battle to a half-time draw, before the class and strength in depth of Croatia proves decisive in the second period.

Croatia vs Scotland Tip 2: Draw half-time, Croatia full-time @ 10/3 with bet365

Home team can triumph as goals flow

The odds about Croatia winning and there being three or more goals in the game appear generous. Scotland may have to throw their usual style of play out of the window for this fixture, given how short of numbers they are at the back.

Attack may prove the best form of defence for the Tartan Army and they can be fancied to get on the scoresheet. Croatia won 3-1 at Hampden Park during Euro 2020 and a similar scoreline seems likely on Saturday.

Luka Modric will be pulling the strings for Croatia in his 181st appearance for his country and the 39-year-old can mastermind a home win in an exciting affair.

Croatia vs Scotland Tip 3: Croatia win and over 2.5 goals @ 6/4 with bet365