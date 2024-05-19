Crawley vs Crewe Predictions and Betting Tips: Crewe Climbing the Ranks

Our football betting expert offers his Crawley vs Crewe predictions and betting tips ahead of Sunday’s 13:00 League Two Play-Off Final at Wembley.

Crawley Town and Crewe defied the odds to make it to Wembley and in what could be a close encounter, it’s Lee Bell’s Alexandra who offer a spot of value.

Crawley vs Crewe Betting Tips

Railwaymen to derail Crawley’s promotion quest

Crawley and Crewe weren’t supposed to be at Wembley on Sunday and having already defied the odds, take the Railwaymen to repeat the feat in the big one.

The Alex were underdogs against red-hot Doncaster and seemed pretty much out of the tie after losing the home first leg 2-0.

But they somehow turned the tie on its head at Doncaster, going through on penalties to set up a showdown with Crawley who didn’t just beat MK Dons over two legs, but absolutely battered them 8-1 on aggregate.

Crawley, like Doncaster, bring the form figures into the contest - they are unbeaten in five and full of momentum after their late charge to finish in the top seven.

Crewe, in contrast, had forgotten how to win before their 2-0 triumph at Doncaster last Friday.

Interestingly, away from Gresty Road they had lost only twice since Boxing Day and have done the double over Crawley, a side they haven’t lost to in their last seven meetings.

Crawley vs Crewe Tip 1: Crewe draw no bet @ 6/4 with bet365

Nevitt can come to Crewe aid once more

There haven’t been many goals scored by Crewe over recent weeks though Elliott Nevitt is generally the likeliest source of them.

In the 12 games prior to Crewe’s stunning 2-0 win at Doncaster, Bell’s boys had only managed to muster five goals - and Nevitt was the scorer of four of those.

The 28-year-old has scored 17 in total this season, including one in the 4-2 win at Crawley earlier in the campaign. Crewe were full of goals during the first half of the season and Nevitt, a key figure back then, still hasn’t lost his touch. Take him at 7/1 to score first.

Crawley vs Crewe Tip 2: Elliott Nevitt first goalscorer @ 7/1 with bet365

Alex to flag up a corners profit

Crewe have won more corners than Crawley this season, averaging 5.4 a game to the Reds’ 5.2

That gulf was wider still in the play-off semis, with Crawley winning just four over both matches against the MK Dons and Crewe managing six (excluding extra-time) against Doncaster.

Despite all of this Crewe are still well above evens to win the corner racer at Wembley and one would not count this out.

Crawley vs Crewe Tip 3: Crewe most corners @ 6/4 with bet365