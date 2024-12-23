Our football expert offers his Crawley vs Birmingham predictions and betting tips, ahead of Monday’s League One clash, at 20:00 (23/12/2024).

Birmingham will be hoping they can stay in touch with the League One leaders by earning a fifth straight league win in the final third-tier action before Christmas.

However, their Sussex-based hosts, Crawley, will be eyeing a big scalp after two wins and a draw from their last three home matches.

Crawley vs Birmingham Betting Tips

Birmingham to win & under 2.5 goals @ 3/1 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Jay Stansfield to score at any time @ 21/20 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Jay Williams to be booked @21/10 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Blues may not run away with things

Crawley have had their problems in League One this season, as they followed victories in their opening two matches with a draw and eight defeats from their subsequent nine outings.

They have steadied the ship enough to get out of the relegation zone, suffering only two defeats in their last eight outings - the most recent of which was last time out at Peterborough - but they still look up against it when they entertain third-tier big-hitters Birmingham.

While the Red Devils have won two and drawn one of their last three home matches, Birmingham have conceded just once in their last four and should be confident they can leave Broadfield with the points.

They are priced accordingly to do just that, but it could pay to back Chris Davies’s team to gain a narrow success.

The Blues have scored more than twice in just one of their last 11 games and three of their last four wins have been by a 2-0 scoreline, suggesting they may not run away with things.

Crawley vs Birmingham Tip 1: Birmingham to win & under 2.5 goals @ 3/1 with bet365

Stansfield looks a class apart

Birmingham broke the League One transfer record to sign Jay Stansfield for a seven-figure sum in August and it is no surprise that the former Fulham striker has been far too good for many third-tier defences this season.

Stansfield has scored six goals in his last six outings for the Blues, a run which includes a brace in their last away match, a 2-1 win at Barnsley.

He has mustered 30 shots across his last six games, including eight against Bristol Rovers last time out, and there is a strong chance he can net again.

Crawley vs Birmingham Tip 2: Jay Stansfield to score at any time @ 21/20 with bet365

Williams no stranger to the referee’s notebook

Crawley midfielder Jay Williams has already served a suspension for accumulating five bookings and he could receive his seventh caution of the season on Monday.

Four of his six cards have come in his last five appearances and the midfielder has committed 15 fouls in his last six outings, suggesting he could be vulnerable to a booking in an encounter when the home side may not see much of the ball.

Crawley vs Birmingham Tip 3: Jay Williams to be booked @ 21/10 with bet365