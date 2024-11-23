Our football expert offers his Coventry vs Sheffield United predictions and betting tips for Saturday's Championship clash at 12:30 (23/11/2024).

The Sky Blues enter the weekend in 17th spot and struggling for consistency, while Sheffield United are flying after four successive wins took them level on points with leaders Sunderland in the Championship standings.

Coventry vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Sheffield United to win and Under 2.5 goals

Tyrese Campbell to score first

Half With Most Goals – 2nd

Blades keeping things tight at the back

Chris Wilder has done an excellent job in reacclimatising Sheffield United to the battleground of the Championship.

The Blades were relegated last season after leaking 104 Premier League goals but a watertight defence has been the hallmark of their early gains this time, with just seven goals conceded in 15 league games.

Coventry have been Jekyll and Hyde at home with three wins and four losses on their own patch.

Successive wins on the road at Blackburn and Bristol City have come as part of the Blades’ four-game winning spree. There have been under 2.5 goals in three of those four wins and the visitors can grind out another victory here.

Coventry vs Sheffield United Tip 1: Sheffield United to win and Under 2.5 goals @ 5/1 with bet365

Campbell the key threat

Tyrese Campbell made the switch to south Yorkshire from Stoke City in the summer and the 24-year-old is now finding his scoring touch.

He got the all-important winner against Sheffield Wednesday before the international break, keeping his cool early in the second half after he was found by Callum O'Hare as the Blades claimed the spoils in the first Steel City derby since March 2019.

That made it three goals in four games for Campbell. He hit the net ten minutes after coming on at Blackburn earlier in the month and had struck against former club Stoke before that.

Those goals earned him successive starts at Bristol City and against the Owls and he could be the difference maker in a tight encounter at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Coventry vs Sheffield United Tip 2: Tyrese Campbell to score first @ 13/2 with bet365

Goals may take time

Sheffield United's last six Championship outings have yielded just two first-half goals. Wilder has clearly set his stall out to make his team difficult to break down, following that harrowing time in the top flight last season.

Coventry have been on the scoresheet only once during the first half in their previous four in the league, when Bobby Thomas netted three minutes before the break at Middlesbrough earlier this month after the home side were reduced to ten men midway through the opening period.

This could be attritional in the early exchanges and a goalless first half wouldn't be a surprise before things open up a little more after the interval.

Coventry vs Sheffield United Tip 3: Half With Most Goals – 2nd @ 1/1 with bet365