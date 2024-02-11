Coventry vs Millwall Predictions and Betting Tips: Limp Lions no match for Coventry

Our football betting expert offers his Coventry vs Millwall predictions and betting tips ahead of Sunday’s Championship showdown at 12:00.

Coventry sit just outside the play-off places going into the latest round of Championship games, while Millwall are winless in five across all competitions and are five points clear of the drop zone.

Coventry vs Millwall Betting Tips

Coventry -1 handicap @ 21/10 with bet365

Callum O'Hare to score at any time @ 13/5 with bet365

Murray Wallace to be shown a card @ 13/5 with bet365

Coventry can win with room to spare

Coventry ended a three-game winless run by thumping Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 in a midweek FA Cup replay and they can back that up by putting Millwall to the sword as they refocus on the league this weekend.

The Sky Blues won the reverse fixture 3-0 and that scoreline perhaps flattered them a bit on the day, but it did demonstrate the greater quality they have in the attacking areas.

Coventry are unbeaten in 10 at home across all competitions, with six wins and four draws.

Each of their last five home wins have come by two or more goals and they can keep that run going by covering a -1 handicap against the out-of-sorts Lions.

Millwall are winless in five across all competitions, losing four of those games, and they’ve found goals hard to come by recently as well - scoring just once in their last three games.

The visitors have also failed to score in three of their last five trips, and with Millwall struggling for goals and Coventry in free-scoring form at home, it seems reasonable to suggest the hosts can win by more than one goal in this early kick off on Sunday.

Coventry vs Millwall Tip 1: Coventry -1 handicap @ 21/10 with bet365

O’Hare can fire Coventry to victory

Coventry midfielder Callum O’Hare had a hand in three of his side’s four goals in the rout against the Owls as he scored twice after setting up Kasey Palmer for the opener.

O’Hare has now scored in back-to-back games as he was on target in the 2-1 loss at Norwich and the 25-year-old is a man in form with six goals in his last six games across all competitions.

The midfielder is enjoying his best scoring season to date with six goals in 17 Championship games for Coventry and he can add to his haul when Millwall visit the Coventry Building Society Arena on Sunday.

Coventry vs Millwall Tip 2: Callum O'Hare to score anytime @ 13/5 with bet365

Wallace a card contender

Millwall have seen at least two players booked in each of their last four games and defender Murray Wallace stands out as a potential card candidate here.

Wallace was booked in the defeat at Hull last time out and has six yellow cards in 27 Championship appearances this season.

The 30-year-old Scot averages 1.3 fouls per-game and has committed at least two in seven of his last 11 league appearances, so there is a chance he could pick up a card at Coventry.

Coventry vs Millwall Tip 3: Murray Wallace to be shown a card @ 13/5 with bet365