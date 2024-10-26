Check out our football expert’s Coventry vs Barcelona predictions and betting tips, before Saturday’s 12:30 Championship clash (26/10/2024).

Two supposed success stories of the Championship are set to meet this weekend, as Coventry hosts Luton. Neither side has lived up to its pre-season expectations as the playoff pushers, and top-flight demotees find themselves at the bottom of the table.

Coventry vs Luton Betting Tips

Under 4 Goals @4/11 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Both Teams to Score @4/6 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

Over 5 Coventry Corners @10/11 with bet365 - Add to Betslip

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Lower Table Sides Lacking Goals

These two haven’t exactly been on scoring sprees this term, and as they match up we expect more of the same.

Both look to have been trying to survive in their clashes rather than playing on the front foot, which means the goals are unlikely to flow when they meet.

Coventry have seen just one of the league games see more than four goals scored, instead favouring tight clashes, that they unfortunately rarely come out of with a win.

Luton have seen it occur more often, but rarely with any regularity, as just three of their Championship games have gone above the line.

The final linchpin to this idea is the head-to-head form. None of the last three meetings between the two has gone above the line. And dating back to 2017, just one of their eleven matches has gone above the four-goal line.

Scoring sprees are not the characteristic that one would apply to their meetings, and this is expected to continue this Saturday.

Coventry vs Luton Tip 1: Under 4 Goals @4/11 with bet365

Both teams scoring at Brandon Stadium

Despite the fact there is unlikely to be a tonne of goals in this one, both getting on the scoresheet is to be expected.

Coventry and Luton have proven capable of goals if they do not come in their droves.

Luton have only been held goalless twice this time, both occurrences right at the start of the term, as they look to have left these performances behind.

Coventry meanwhile, have been kept out four times, but have a penchant for scoring against Luton, something the Hatters return the favour for.

Both sides have scored in their last two meetings at the Brandon Stadium, and who is to argue with history?

Coventry vs Luton Tip 2: Both Teams to Score @4/6 with bet365

Sky Blues going Aerial

For all their lack of graces, Coventry haven’t been short on airs, well more so corners, as this is one of the only areas they can be relied upon.

Such that at home they have been averaging 7.2 per game here, and covered the over-five line in all bar one of their matches.

Luton have been far from the best at halting their opponents in this respect and could suffer a barrage of Sky Blue set pieces.

Over five corners is well within Coventry’s wheelhouse, particularly against the Hatters.

Coventry vs Luton Tip 3: Over 5 Coventry Corners @10/11 with bet365