Coventry vs Birmingham Predictions and Betting Tips: Sky Blues shutout heads selections for Championship clash

Our football betting expert offers his Coventry vs Birmingham predictions and betting tips ahead of their Championship clash on Friday at 20:00.

Wayne Rooney is already under pressure after just eight games in charge of Birmingham, who have won just once under the former England international and have slipped to 15th position.

Coventry are two places and a single point adrift of the Blues but Friday's hosts, who were beaten on penalties in last season's play-off final, will fancy their chances of chalking up a sixth league win of the campaign.

Coventry v Birmingham Betting Tips

Coventry to win to nil @ 7/4 with bet365

Haji Wright anytime goalscorer @ 13/8 with bet365

Emanuel Aiwu to be shown a card @ 3/1 with bet365

Solid Sky Blues can keep Blues at bay

Coventry may not be enjoying the campaign they were hoping for after reaching last season's play-off final, but their troubles have largely been on the road and a return to home surroundings can see them bounce back from a 2-1 loss at Ipswich last time out.

The Sky Blues have suffered just one defeat in nine assignments at the Coventry Building Society Arena, with 14 of their 22-point tally gained in their own backyard.

Coventry bottom-half standing is not down to any defensive weakness because their record of 23 goals against is bettered by just five teams in the Championship.

Mark Robins' hosts have kept clean sheets in their last two home fixtures, taking their shutout tally at the Coventry Building Society Arena to seven in total, and they can claim another win to nil on Friday.

Visitors Birmingham have not taken to Rooney's style as yet and just one win from his eight matches in charge have put the England legend under early pressure.

Birmingham have lost their last seven away games, drawing a blank on three occasions, and more disappointment awaits them on Friday night.

Haji the Wright choice

Coventry's USA international Haji Wright is enjoying a decent debut campaign following his summer switch from Antalyaspor, for whom he scored 15 goals in 28 league appearances last season.

The 25-year-old forward has netted five times for the Sky Blues this term, of which three have come on home soil.

Haji's latest strike came in Coventry's last home outing, a 1-0 win over Plymouth.

Wright is a real danger in the final third and the 13/8 about him finding the net against Birmingham is hard to ignore.

Aiwu to fall foul of the referee

This could turn into a gritty affair and that should increase the chances of a high card count.

With that in mind, the 3/1 about Birmingham defender Emanuel Aiwu finding his way into the referee's book is a tempting proposition.

Austrian Aiwu has found himself in favour since Rooney's arrival, with all six of the defender's starts this season coming under the Englishman's watch.

The 22-year-old is not one to shirk a challenge and has received three yellow cards in just seven Championship appearances this season.

He could be in for a tough evening and another caution looks possible.

