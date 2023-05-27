Coventry City vs Luton Town Predictions and Betting Tips: Hatters tipped to win dramatic Championship Playoff Final

Our betting expert offers his Coventry City vs Luton Town predictions and betting tips, with the Hatters backed to win this Championship Playoff Final

Both Coventry and Luton are aiming to complete their climb through the EFL by securing a spot in the Premier League next season.

The pair meet under the Wembley arch in the richest game in football fighting for the Championship’s final promotion place.

Coventry City vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Draw @ 21/10 with bet365

Luton to win in extra time @ 10/1 with bet365

Carlton Morris to score first @ 11/2 with bet365

Hopefuls hard to split

In March 2018, Coventry and Luton drew 2-2 in a League Two fixture. Slightly over five years later and the pair look hard to split again in the Championship playoff final. The two sides have risen through the leagues in brilliant fashion, based on the fact that they’re both incredibly hard to beat.

Their two meetings earlier this season both finished level, drawing 2-2 in September before a 1-1 draw in March. Coventry finished the season with 16 draws, only Rotherham and Luton had more across the second tier.

With the Hatters losing only once in 16 and Coventry going unbeaten across their last nine, it’s tough to see this one being wrapped up within 90 minutes. A draw looks like the best value in what should be a close game, especially with the pair expected to line up in similar 3-5-2 systems.

However, don’t expect an entirely dull affair. We haven’t had a 0-0 in the Championship playoff final since Huddersfield met Reading in 2017. These two sides are far stronger and given that both teams scored in their two regular season encounters, a 1-1 draw looks like a great correct score option at 5/1.

Coventry City vs Luton Town Tip 1: Draw @ 21/10 with bet365

Luton most likely to edge it

That clash between Huddersfield and Reading is also the only time in the last 20 years that a Championship playoff final has gone to penalties. Those two sides were surprise finalists and played safety first through 120 minutes given the scale of the prize on offer. Don’t expect a repeat in the 2023 edition.

Coventry and Luton are both really impressive sides, something which is being overlooked in the build-up with so much focus on their recent spells lower down the pyramid. The Hatters in particular have been fantastic, kicking into another gear after appointing Rob Edwards.

The former Forest Green and Watford boss arrived at Kenilworth Road in November to replace Nathan Jones. Luton had already lost five times by mid-November, but they lost only three of their final 25 games under Edwards.

Their run-in showed automatic promotion quality and with penalty shootouts rare in playoff finals, Luton to win in extra time appeals at 10/1.

Coventry City vs Luton Town Tip 2: Luton to win in extra time @ 10/1 with bet365

Morris to strike first

Two of the Championship’s top scorers meet on Saturday, with Coventry’s Viktor Gyokeres outscoring Luton’s Carlton Morris 21 to 20 this season. However, the Hatters’ frontman is arguably a better bet to strike first on Saturday.

Morris edged Gyokeres in terms of opening goals, scoring 15 to the Swede’s 12. He played a big part in a Luton side which tended to start well, with the Hatters scoring the opener in 29 of their 46 games this season.

Edwards’ side struck within 11 minutes in both legs of their semi-final against Sunderland, while they scored within the opening five in both clashes with Coventry this term. They’re 5/6 favourites for the opener in Saturday’s clash, but Morris looks like the best option at 11/2 in the first goalscorer market.

Coventry City vs Luton Town Tip 3: Carlton Morris to score first @ 11/2 with bet365