Coral's England vs Ghana Offer: Get £30 in Free Bets for Three Lions' Group L clash

How to Claim Coral’s World Cup Offer

Click the offer link and register a new account if you're a UK or ROI resident aged 18+. Verify your account and make a first deposit of at least £5 using an eligible payment method. Place your first sports bet of £5 or more within 14 days of registering. Ensure your qualifying bet is placed at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) and is not a Specials, Tote, Pools, or Price Boost market. Allow the qualifying bet to settle, noting that cash out is not available on the qualifying wager. Receive 6 x £5 free bets (£30 total) once your qualifying bet has been placed. Use the free bets within 7 days on eligible sportsbook markets: 4 x £5 on any sportsbook market, 1 x £5 on a Football Bet Builder, and 1 x £5 on a Horse Racing Bet Builder.

England vs Ghana Preview

With the hardest of England’s three Group L games successfully navigated, attention turns to the game against Ghana on Tuesday evening at 21:00.

Ghana sits 65th in the FIFA World Rankings, rising eight places after winning their World Cup opening game against Panama 1-0.

Manchester City winger Antoine Semenyo, who netted 17 times during the 25-26 Premier League season, won Man of the Match during that game.

The England-born winger will attempt to show his birth country that he should not have been snubbed from an international team call-up before switching allegiances to Ghana.

After all, with England prioritising dynamism in wide areas, Semenyo would have been a useful addition to Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

Still, England's victory over Croatia, the first in a World Cup over a top-15-ranked nation since 2002, was commanding.

While defensive issues persisted, the team looked balanced.

England were strong from set-pieces, with Harry Kane converting Declan Rice’s corner and electric on the break, with Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham scoring after transitions.

Should England replicate that performance, they’re likely to beat a Ghana team who lost five out of six matches in preparation for the tournament, including a 5-1 defeat to Austria.

Their team has an estimated total squad value of €235.4 million, trailing behind England’s by €1.12 billion.

It would be among the greatest shocks in England’s modern history if they were beaten by Ghana, having only been beaten by elite outfits at the World Cup since losing to Romania in 1998.

If Tuchel opts to make wholesale changes to the team that beat Croatia, and England underestimates their opponents, then they’re capable of losing to Ghana.

But, having won each of the 11 games under Tuchel’s leadership against teams outside the top-18 in the FIFA World Rankings, a slip-up is unlikely.

Coral offers odds of 2/9 (1.22) on England claiming all three points and 12/1 (13.00) on Ghana securing an iconic victory.

Coral’s England vs Ghana Offer – How to Claim

Coral England Offer Bet £5 Get £30 Bonus Amount £30 Min Qualifying Odds 1/2 (1.50) Terms and Conditions 18+ New UK + ROI customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £/€5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stakes not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

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