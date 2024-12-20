Coral Football Super Series: Win £100 Cash from the Weekend’s Premier League Action

Coral Football Super Series allows players to win up to £100 cash each and every week, by simply predicting four stats from any Premier League match.

What is Coral’s Football Super Series?

Coral’s weekly free-to-play promotion sees them offer players the chance to win up to £100 each and every single week courtesy of their Football Super Series.

Bettors can play this game each and every single week, with it often taking no more than a few minutes to enter.

It is a simple prediction game, where players will be asked to predict four in-game stats within a single Premier League match.

These often include:

Goals

Time of First/Last Goal - 10 Minute Windows

First/Last Goalscorer - Player

Corners

Cards

Prizes are then awarded corresponding to the number of correct predictions, with the prizes on offer coming in the form of:

No. of Predictions Prize 2 Correct £1 Free Bet 3 Correct £2 Free Bet 4 Correct £100 Cash

How to Play Coral’s Football Super Series

For any bettors looking to enter and play the Coral game has never been simpler, taking no more than a few minutes to get involved, with players just needing to follow the steps below:

Head over to Coral's sportsbook If they don’t have an account check out our Coral sign-up offer Sign up or Login In Head to ‘Football Super Series’ via the promotions menu on the left hand side of the page Click to reveal the randomly selected match and predictions Make guesses for all four in-game occurrences Rewards paid out on Monday the following week for any winning predictions

Coral Super Series Key Terms and Conditions

This promotion is entirely free-to-play, with bettors needing to spend absolutely nothing to enter.

It can only be played once a week and will refresh on Monday, ready for the weekend's set of matches.

Prizes are given to players within 48 hours, depending on the number of goals scored by said players.

All matches and in-game-based stats questions are randomly selected for bettors, with only four ever being available for one game.

Postponed or voided games will not return any prizes to players.

Coral’s Football Super Series: How Does it Compare?

Coral’s Football Super series actively comes in as one of the best stats predictors in the UK at present, based not only on jackpot amounts but also the simplicity and ease with which players can win the cash.

Just four predictions are needed to be made in one single game bettors are allowed to focus on one match. Alongside needing to make the fewest predictions, which only enhances the chances of winning.

The jackpots are also hardly somewhat confusing, with William Hill offering less in prizes but needing more correct predictions than that of Coral. Betfred's does offer a share of £5,000 that sound great, but this must be split evenly between all winners meaning could end up with less than £100 in theory.

Coral comfortably provides the best stats predictor in the UK, both in terms of an entirely reasonable jackpot prize, especially for the lowest required set of correct predictions.

Offer Jackpot Game Type No. Predictions Required Football Super Series £100 Cash Stats Predictor 4 William Hill Stat Attack £20 Free Bets Stats Predictor 5 Betfred Free-to-Play Game Share of £5,000 Cash Stats Predictor 6

Coral’s Football Super Series FAQs

Is Coral’s Football Super Series free to play?

Yes, the Coral’s Football Super Series games are entirely free to play for bettors. Players must simply have a funded account with Coral to get involved.

What is the Coral’s Football Super Series?

Coral’s Football Super Series is a free-to-play game where bettors can earn up to £100 cash, based on a real-life game in the Premier League.

Available each and every week, customers are able to play completely free and win some extra cash.

How do I predict what happens in football?

The best way to predict football matches is to study both sides' form, and the respective head-to-head meetings between the two, in order to get an idea of what may happen in the match.

However there is no surefire science to it, but that is what is great about Coral’s Football Super Series, as it is a free-to-play game, no harm, no foul.