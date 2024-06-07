Coral Euro 2024 Offer: Claim Free Bets for European Championships

Claim Coral's Euro 2024 offer and get your hands on £20 in free bets from just a £5 stake at sign-up ahead of this summer's European Championships.

Coral are allowing new players to get their hands on £20 in free bets to use on the European Championships this summer by placing a £5 bet on any market priced at 1/2 or higher.

How to Claim Coral’s Euro 2024 Offer

New players just need to wager £5 in order to be able to receive their £20 in free bets, with the qualifying bet needing to be placed with odds of 1/2 (1.50) or higher.

This is truly a perfect offer for newcomers, with the stake-to-bonus ratio on offer with Coral being one of the best around amongst UK bookmakers at 400%.

In order to get involved, players simply need to:

Go to Coral through the link above Hit the big ‘Join Here’ button Enter an email, as well as creating a user ID and password Input your full name and date of birth Add in a mobile number and postcode, then find your address Finalise this process by hitting ‘Create My Account’ Once done, deposit £5 Place £5 on any sports market, with odds of 1/2 (1.50) or higher When settled you will receive £20 in free bets These cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after seven days

A mere £5 qualifying bet is one of the lowest initial wagers required by any bookmaker, and still gives bettors some great value for money.

The £20 in free bets on offer gives bettors plenty of chances to try their hand on any of the upcoming Euros matches.

With nearly 51 games in the offing as well, players will have ample opportunity to to pick and choose how they wish to utilise their free bets.

One final feature of this sign up offer worth noting is that the qualifying odds are generous at 1/2 (1.50), with this giving bettors a strong chance of winning their qualifying bet.

Most other betting sites require odds of 1/1 or higher, whereas Coral players could well end up with a wealth of funds to play with ahead of the tourney, with both free bets and profits in their pocket.

Coral Existing Customer Promotions

Coral runs a few promotions for players to take advantage of and some of these will be available during the course of the Euros as well.

Football Super Series

This is Coral’s landmark free-to-play game whereby players can test their football knowledge and in turn, win free bets or up to £100 cash.

Players will be presented with a single game of football and asked to predict four in-game statistics.

Something like, how many corners will there be in the clash, or shots on target for one team and the such.

Prizes will then be awarded corresponding to the amount of stats correctly predicted, as such:

2 Correct Answers - £1 Free Bet

3 Correct Answers - £2 Free Bet

4 Correct Answers - £100 Cash

Coral Euro 2024 Offer FAQs

What is the Coral promo code?

New customers do not need a promo code in order to get Coral's welcome offer, with players just simply needing to sign-up via the offer in this piece, deposit and place a £5 bet on any market with odds of 1/2 to get involved.

What is the Coral welcome offer?

Coral are giving all new players the chance to claim £20 worth of free bets from a £5 stake, with users able to claim their free bets on they've placed a £5 bet on any market priced at 1.5 or higher.

Does Coral offer cash out?

Yes, Coral does offer cash-out services to all their players. It is however only available on certain markets so bettors will need to check this beforehand if they are looking to cash out any bets.

Where is the Euros?

Germany are hosting the 2024 Euros, with the tournament getting underway on June 14th and coming to an end on July 14th.