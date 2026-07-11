Coral England vs Norway Offer: Get 66/1 for Three Lions to Reach World Cup Final

How to Claim Coral’s England vs Norway World Cup Offer

Click the offer link and register a new account if you're a UK or ROI resident aged 18+. Verify your account and make a first deposit of at least £5 using an eligible payment method. Place your first sports bet of £1 on England to reach the final. Allow the qualifying bet to settle, noting that cash out is not available on the qualifying wager. If England reach the final you'll get £66 in free bets. Use the free bets within 7 days on eligible sportsbook markets

England vs Norway Preview

England have reached the semi-finals of three of their last four major tournaments. Tonight, England can make it four from five by beating Norway.

Last week’s Last 16 victory over Mexico also meant that England had reached the quarter-finals in five of their last seven World Cup campaigns, a record only bettered by Brazil.

But, despite consistently reaching the latter stages of tournaments, England are without a trophy since 1966.

In each of England’s previous major tournament campaigns, it’s arguable that the Three Lions did not have two players of such quality playing with such fearlessness as Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane.

The duo have scored 10 of England’s 11 goals at this tournament, both having their own moments of brilliance to save Thomas Tuchel’s team from elimination.

Despite having the third-highest shots on goal per game (6.67) and the fourth-highest average possession share (64.8%), only two of England’s five World Cup games have been settled by a margin of greater than one.

With their opponents also among the tournament’s highest goalscorers, England will know that they may need to score two or three goals to progress to the semi-finals.

Norway has scored 2.67 goals per game, with the only fixture in which they did not score at least twice coming against France, when Ståle Solbakken named a heavily rotated team.

Erling Haaland has scored seven times, including an exquisite strike from outside the box that ultimately knocked Brazil out in the last 16, from an xG of 4.4.

Defending the towering Norwegian is near-impossible; he’s capable of converting a half-chance having barely touched the ball for the previous 20 minutes.

England may not be able to stop the forward’s world-class finishing abilities, but they can ensure that Norway are unable to enjoy the 66.4% possession share they did against Brazil by being aggressive and energetic in their press.

Anthony Gordon, who started last week’s game at left wing, may be asked to replicate the off-ball running that he completed against Mexico to help England win the ball back quickly, and stretch the game while they’re in possession.

Whether Gordon, or any other England player, can produce a moment which sends England to just their fourth World Cup semi-final remains to be seen.

England can be backed at 19/20 (1.95) to win with Coral, while Norway are priced at 27/10 (3.70).

Coral’s England vs Norway Offer – How to Claim

Coral World Cup Offer Get 66/1 for England to reach final Bonus Amount £66 Min Qualifying Odds N/A Terms and Conditions 18+. New customers only. Min 1st dep £10. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Bet £1 single on England to reach the World Cup Final , prior to kick off at 66/1 for 13x £5 Free Bets (valid 4 days). Original price 2/1. Stake & winnings returned at original odds as cash on settlement. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

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